Did Disney Drop the Ball With Minnie’s New Look? Fans Speak Out

In honor of Women’s History month, Minnie Mouse is debuting a new signature look as she rocks a polka dot pantsuit. Minnie revealed her new look today, March 6, and as photos are being shared to social media, fans are not holding back how they feel about it.

Today at Disneyland Paris, Minnie Mouse ditched her iconic red polka dot dress and, instead, is rocking a navy blue polka dot pantsuit, designed by Stella McCartney.

DLP Report shared a photo of Minnie in her new pantsuit, writing:

📍Meet Minnie in her pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney starting today and until the end of the month at Studio Theater continuously from 1:10p (last set today at 7:05p)

And now that photos are being shared online, Disney fans are not holding back their opinions of Minnie’s new look. Many are taking to social media to share how much they are loving the new look. In fact, Twitter user Piratedino6 replied to DLP Report, writing:

I know people were mixed on it but that looks really good in person damn. Fashion👏Icon👏

On a different thread of photos that DLP Report shared of Minnie in her new pantsuit, another Twitter user simply shared an emoji with heart eyes, indicating how much they are loving Minnie’s new look.

Some fans, however, are not exactly loving this new look. One user hilariously joked that the pantsuit looks like Minnie’s pajamas:

i think it looks like Minnies pajama 😅

This is something Disney Dan Becker also said:

All that fuss for pajamas.

It seems the pajamas are a new trend as Brooke also noted on how the new pantsuit looks:

Minnie is fully capable of rocking a pantsuit, but these look like pajamas

Cynthia took to Twitter to share her opinion, clearly not loving Minnie’s new look as she said:

This is what happens when you decide to make a deal with a stylist only for her famous status and don’t listen to the opinions of fans who know the character and what fits her, you get an overpriced, pantsuit turned pyjamas on Minnie for the 30th Birthday #DisneylandParis30

Minnie Mouse can be seen in her new navy pantsuit at Studio Theater in Disneyland Paris.

How do you feel about Minnie’s new look? Let us know in the comments below.