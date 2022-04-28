Mickey and Minnie Officially Get New Outfits at Disneyland!

As Disney Parks celebrate “Halfway to Halloween,” there are numerous exciting announcements for fans.

Among the news is the fact that Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be getting brand new Halloween outfits at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California!

Per the official Disney Parks Blog post:

We’re also excited to give you a first look at the Halloween outfits Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will don for the 2022 Halloween season in Disneyland park! As you’ll see depicted in this artist concept rendering, Mickey and Minnie are ready to go trick or treating! They, along with their pals, are currently busy sewing, crafting, and painting these charming, “homemade” looks that they all will be wearing for Halloween. Aren’t they cute? Can’t wait to show you what the other characters will be wearing, too!

The outfits are reminiscent of Sally the Rag Doll’s outfit in Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), which will delight fans of the iconic Halloween — or Christmas, depending on which camp you fall into — movie.

As for other “Halfway to Halloween” fun, Disney has confirmed that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the Oogie Boogie Bash will be returning to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure Park, respectively.

This is great news for Disney Park-goers who have been missing the spooky events since their pandemic hiatus began in 2020.

Disney Parks Blog also shared details about “Halfway to Halloween” treats that will be available today, April 28, for those who can’t wait for October:

These eats are sure to put a spell on you with tasty flavors and adorable eats. See the return of favorites like the Sister’s Elixir Hot Cocoa Bomb at The Ganachery at Walt Disney World Resort or the Spooky Churro from California Churro at Disneyland Resort. And be on the lookout for some new tricks and treats from Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs, including exclusive trading cards to collect.

Stay tuned to ITM for all of Disney’s “Halfway to Halloween” fun!