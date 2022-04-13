Guests Run Into Park at Rope Drop as They Rush to Select Attractions

Walt Disney World Guests were eager to visit EPCOT this morning as crowds poured into the theme park at rope drop.

The Mouselets were at EPCOT this morning when Guests poured into the Park at rope drop. They even saw some Guests running in attempt to get to their preferred destination as quickly as possible.

You can clearly see in the video that Guests piled into the entrance of the theme park, eager to ride attractions such as Test Track and Frozen Ever After, as well as check out the newly opened Club Cool or Creations Shop.

The Mouselets predicted most of the Guests running were trying to get to EPCOT’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure or Frozen Ever After.

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

The Orlando Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and fans from all over the world are flocking to the theme parks to celebrate alongside Mickey Mouse and friends.

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you should be aware of the current crowd levels.

We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World over the last few months. As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, more families are eager to get out and travel again, especially during spring break and summertime. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level, but we now have confirmation that is not true.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

