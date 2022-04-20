Guest Triggers Alarm After Coming Too Close to a Safe at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort has changed significantly since Walt Disney opened the Park in 1955.

Between new and reimagined attractions and expansions, new IPs joining the Park, and several shops and services shifting over the years, Guests can always find something new and exciting at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Albert (@alzatti) recently posted a video on TikTok giving a great example of this change and progress by sharing a bit of Disney history with his viewers. In the video, he mentions that Disneyland used to have a Bank of America location when the Park opened, which was located in the Disneyana Gift Shop on Main Street, U.S.A.

Albert takes his viewers into the store, where they can see the original teller booth with some minor modifications for usability and the original Bank of America safe, which can still be seen intact, though holding a much different treasure now. A picture of Walt Disney himself can be seen inside the vault in a golden frame; however, when trying to get a closer look at it, an alarm was triggered within the store. Cast Members in the video assured Albert everything was alright, but the loud alarm surely gave everyone in the store a good scare.

You can see the video down below:

The official D23 website provides the following information regarding this branch and the relationship Walt Disney had with the Bank of America during the initial years of the Walt Disney Company:

Bank of America The bank operated a branch on Main Street at Disneyland from July 17, 1955 to July 28, 1993. One of the longest-running participants at Disneyland, it was one of the only banks to have regular Sunday and holiday hours. It also sponsored “it’s a small world” from 1966 to 1992. In the 1930s, Walt Disney depended on the Bank of America for funding, and it was Joe Rosenberg of the bank who was persuaded to come up with the money needed to finish Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Related: Signed Auction Item Highlights History Between Walt Disney, Bank of America

Currently, Disneyland Resort provides Guests with several ATMs operated by Chase and located throughout the property, as well as basic banking services like foreign currency exchanges, which are provided at City Hall in Disneyland Park and the Guest Relations Lobby in Disney California Adventure Park.

