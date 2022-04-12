Disney Guest Reignites “Left or Right” Debate Stating Ride Experience Is Affected

While some Guests may be unaware, there has been an ongoing debate about left and right alternatives at Disneyland for some time now. Which side makes the queue move faster, which side provides the best experience, or even which side Guests picture themselves taking when thinking of a ride. This dilemma even extends to Walt Disney World, specifically at EPCOT, where Guests constantly debate what side of the World Showcase is the best to start.

Perhaps the most notorious example of this debate is the choice of the left or right queue at Pirates of the Caribbean. Many Guests are convinced the ride offers a different wait time due to one side being shorter than the other, even though there is no official information to confirm this.

Reddit user u/ArchStanton27 even started a thread on this debate some time, mentioning some of the most popular attractions offering the dreaded “Left or Right” choices.

We all like to think our trips to the parks should be as care-free as possible, but in reality there are seemingly small decisions we make every time we visit that can make or break the entire trip. I am, of course, making reference to the dreaded “Left or Right” decisions we must make at certain crossroads in the park. Everyone’s got opinions but I’ve yet to hear a consensus on all of these.

Redditor u/Moneyball99 added to the conversation mentioning the first and perhaps most crucial left or right decision Guests have to make as they enter the Park.

This is a great post, but you somehow forgot the first (and most important) left or right decision…which tunnel under the railroad after you enter the park?

Well, recently, one Guest reignited this debate by adding yet another attraction to the list, the popular Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In a recent video, TikTok user Dis Guy Nate (@disguynate) shared how the ride offers Guests a slightly different experience regarding scenes and tracks depending on the vehicle they are assigned.

You can watch the video down below:

Reply to @thedrewstorey Got video of both sides to compare #starwars #riseoftheresistance #ror #disney #disneyland #distok #galaxiesedge #blackspireoutpost #kyloren

Viewers quickly asked if there was a way to choose how they experience the ride. Nate responded by posting another video stating that, after passing the Stormtrooper room of the ride, there are two queues that influence the vehicle Guests get to ride, subtly affecting the ride experience.

You can watch that video down below:

Reply to @karen_inwonderland you can in fact choose which side #riseoftheresistance #starwars #kyloren #galaxiesedge #disneyland #disneyworld #hollywoodstudios #blackspireoutpost #disney

However, thanks to the magic of TikTok, this theory was debunked by a couple of Cast Members. Erik Nowicki (@spideyspires) stated the choice on this hallway has nothing to do with the vehicle Guests are assigned, as they travel in pairs from the individual load rooms further down the attraction.

Rise CM here. The hallway has nothing to do with that. Vehicles travel in pairs from the individual load rooms. One goes one way, one goes the other.

Erick also added a better-oriented hack if Guests want to experience a particular part of the ride inside the AT-AT walker’s room.

If you want to see the front of the ATAT, ask for blue/red. If you wanna see the side, ask for Silver(grey)/Orange.

While in the end, the left or right decision on this ride does not affect the experience, it is interesting to see Guests and Cast Members sharing details like this to help Guests be better informed and make the most out of their visit to Disneyland Resort.

Were you aware of this discussion? Which side do you like to take when presented with the choice at Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!