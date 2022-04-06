Disney Character Suddenly Escorted Out of Park During Parade

What many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy is a popular parade that strolls down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Featuring iconic Disney characters including Mickey and friends, Snow White, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and others, Guests love lining up along Main Street, U.S.A. to catch this parade.

During a recent performance of Festival of Fantasy, Guests were in for a surprise when one of Snow White’s seven dwarves was escorted off of Main Street, U.S.A. mid-parade.

Yesterday, Guests were watching Festival of Fantasy in front of Cinderella Castle. Snow White, Grumpy, Jiminy Cricket, the Mad Hatter, and other storybook characters were walking down Main Street, U.S.A. to the Festival of Fantasy music when suddenly, a Cast Member walked into the middle of the parade route and escorted Grumpy out of the parade.

At this time, we are unsure as to what exactly happened as it looks like Grumpy was dancing to the music okay and continuing on with the route, but the Cast Member grabbed Grumpy’s arm and walked him off of Main Street, U.S.A. and out of the Park.

You can see the video below.

What many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy is a popular parade that strolls down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Disney World describes the parade as:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

Prior to the ongoing pandemic, Festival of Fantasy showed once per day, normally at 3:00 p.m., which is why many referred to it as the 3 o’clock parade. But once the Parks had to temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Magic Kingdoms stopped showing Festival of Fantasy to help alleviate crowds.

However, that changed when Festival of Fantasy officially returned to Magic Kingdom on March 9, with not one, but two showtimes!

According to the Walt Disney World website, Festival of Fantasy will show at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in parts of Frontierland, Liberty Square, and down Main Street, U.S.A. It seems these show times will be the new regular show times for Festival of Fantasy through March 12. Beginning on March 13, showtimes will be 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., but as always, be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information.

Have you ever seen Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.

