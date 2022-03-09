Disney Guests Crowd Main Street For Return of Fan-Favorite Parade

Festival of Fantasy officially returned to Magic Kingdom today and Guests were eager to see the historic moment as they crowded Main Street, U.S.A. waiting to see their favorite Disney characters parade through Magic Kingdom.

What many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy is a popular parade that strolls down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Disney World describes the parade as:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

According to the Walt Disney World website, Festival of Fantasy will show at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. as it runs through parts of Frontierland, Liberty Square, and down Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests were eager to catch the first showing of Festival of Fantasy as it has not shown since March 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. Spectrum News 13 Reporter Ashley Carter was inside Magic Kingdom for this special moment and shared photos to Twitter.:

Disney World cast members serving as Grand Marshals of the Festival of Fantasy Parade as it returns to Magic Kingdom.

In the following video, you can see how many Guests lined Main Street, U.S.A. eager to see fan favorite characters and iconic floats. Carter writes:

The Festival of Fantasy Parade is back at Magic Kingdom.

And of course, the moment everyone was waiting for, Maleficent’s Dragon returned to Magic Kingdom, along with her iconic fire blast! Ashley Carter shared:

And the return of the Festival of Fantasy Parade means the Maleficent Dragon Float is back.

And here is a video of the Maleficent Dragon float, shared by Carter:

Here’s video of the Maleficent Dragon float making its way down the Festival of Fantasy parade route.

