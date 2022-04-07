Disney World Under Severe Storm Warning

Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring sunscreen and sunglasses, but ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

In fact, Walt Disney World is currently operating under a severe storm warning as Meteorologist Eric Burris of WESH 2 shared the current radar, which includes up to 60mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

FIRST WARNING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Orange, Osceola & Seminole Counties until 12:45 PM due to 60 Mph Wind Gusts And Penny Size Hail.. Track at https://t.co/py64C7xkPG #WESHwx — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) April 7, 2022

According to the radar, it looks like the rain storm will last for the next few hours, ending around 4 p.m. EST. Be sure to check the local weather channel for the most up-to-date and accurate information.

We have seen the theme parks flood a lot as of late due to the rain storms hitting the Orlando area. It is important to keep in mind that having a stormy day at the parks could really change the trajectory of your day at times as select Disney World attractions may close due to the rain. With this being said, there are many attractions at the theme parks located indoors that Guests can enjoy while they wait out the storm.

Make sure to download the My Disney Experience app onto your phone as Disney will continue to update wait times and ride closures within this app.

Have you ever witnessed flooding at the Walt Disney World theme parks? Let us know in the comments below.