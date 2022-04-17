Disney Removes Offering From Costly Starcruiser Experience, Perk Disappears

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek had promised will leave Guests “blown away.” The Halcyon has already made multiple trips to a galaxy far, far away, and when bookings opened, the $6,000.00 experience (prices may vary) began to sell out! Everyone wanted to secure their spot on the ship, but then, things took a turn.

Disney released more promotional material, including new video footage of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which quickly garnered negative press. The material was then deleted by Disney, but not in time to stop some Guests from canceling their reservations. It seems that some Guests were ok with losing their deposit instead of paying full price for the experience that some deemed to appear as lackluster.

Previously, we reported that at Disney Springs, the bus signage had been updated to include spot 18, which is for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guests only. A special shuttle has been built to take Guests to Batuu for one of their excursions, which makes sense for the storyline as the ship will land there, but it was a little more jarring on how the ship would arrive at Disney Springs.

Now, we have seen that the signage for the bus service is no longer in view at Disney Springs. Perhaps Disney is changing their method in terms of this transportation to and from the Halcyon, however, with the bus service removed, it seems likely that Guests were not utilizing the service enough during their stay to keep it in use.

If you want an even deeper look into the ship, you can check out what Good Morning America had to say, here. You can see a first look of an R2 Astromech droid unit — similar to the legendary R2-D2 — in the Atrium of the Corellian starliner, and more!

More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below: