Disney Removes Offering From Costly Starcruiser Experience, Perk Disappears

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.
The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek had promised will leave Guests “blown away.” The Halcyon has already made multiple trips to a galaxy far, far away, and when bookings opened, the $6,000.00 experience (prices may vary) began to sell out! Everyone wanted to secure their spot on the ship, but then, things took a turn.
Related: Disney Reportedly Having “Major Problems” With Retractable Lightsaber
Disney released more promotional material, including new video footage of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which quickly garnered negative press. The material was then deleted by Disney, but not in time to stop some Guests from canceling their reservations. It seems that some Guests were ok with losing their deposit instead of paying full price for the experience that some deemed to appear as lackluster.
Previously, we reported that at Disney Springs, the bus signage had been updated to include spot 18, which is for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guests only. A special shuttle has been built to take Guests to Batuu for one of their excursions, which makes sense for the storyline as the ship will land there, but it was a little more jarring on how the ship would arrive at Disney Springs.
Now, we have seen that the signage for the bus service is no longer in view at Disney Springs. Perhaps Disney is changing their method in terms of this transportation to and from the Halcyon, however, with the bus service removed, it seems likely that Guests were not utilizing the service enough during their stay to keep it in use.
If you want an even deeper look into the ship, you can check out what Good Morning America had to say, here. You can see a first look of an R2 Astromech droid unit — similar to the legendary R2-D2 — in the Atrium of the Corellian starliner, and more!
More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.
What do you think of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!