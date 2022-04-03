Disney Products Recalled After Coma-Inducing Ingredients Found Inside

As reported by CNN, a few Disney products have been recalled after being linked to dangerous carcinogens.

Recently, two lots of Disney-branded hand sanitizer featuring Mickey Mouse and baby Yoda from Disney’s The Mandalorian have been recalled by Best Brands Consumer Products, according to a company statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA detected benzene in The Mandalorian product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse version.

Benzene is a dangerous carcinogen and substantial exposure can cause leukemia, a blood cancer of the bone marrow, and life-threatening blood disorders, the FDA said. Prolonged exposure to methanol can cause serious health problems such as coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. The FDA noted, “young children who accidentally ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.” It was incredibly important to recall these products quickly as young children would have been the primary target for these items.

Thankfully, the two hand sanitizer products have been taken off the market already for “unrelated commercial reasons” and the company has received no complaints from customers about the Disney-themed products, according to Best Brands.

Both lots were produced by a third-party manufacturer, according to the company statement. Customers who experience problems with the product can also report their experiences to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program but as of now, everyone appears to be safe from these harmful products and chemicals.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Disney-branded or related merchandise be recalled, as we have covered in the past. It should be noted that when things go wrong with a product, it is often at the fault of the manufacturer, and not Disney.

Kim Del Campo was recently visiting Disney World and after her vacation was over, she wanted to pick up some candy to bring home. Many Guests like to purchase sealed snacks from Disney World that they can carry home with them, as it allows Guests to have a little bit of Disney magic with them even after they leave. Treats such as chocolate, rice krispies, coffee beans, lollipops, and other forms of candy are often sealed tight and won’t perish in your luggage while you return home.

When Kim purchased the Strawberry Licorice Wheel from the Contemporary Marketplace at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, she did not open up the package until she made her way home. Upon opening the bag, Kim unraveled the candy to find a piece of metal lodged into the middle of the candy.

Of course, this was not specifically Disney’s fault, as the candy comes to them from a facility, but still can be worrisome. Incidents like this happen occasionally, and when they do, it is often advised that you report it so that all products within that batch can be recalled. Luckily, Kim noticed the change of color in the candy before she ate it, but since it was in the middle of the candy, there is a chance that someone else in the same situation, especially a child, could have eaten the steel without knowing.

