Disney Fans Worried Nostalgic Experience Will Be Cut Soon

Major changes are coming to Walt Disney World Resort in the future.

Disney confirmed a couple of years ago that Splash Mountain, located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom, would be rethemed to a ride featuring Princess Tiana from the movie Princess and the Frog (2009). This decision came amid backlash that the IP Splash Mountain is based on is from the controversial movie Song of the South (1946).

The attraction underwent a refurbishment period earlier this year and many Disney fans were hoping that it would reveal the new retheme then, however, the ride reopened with very few changes other than a few fixed animatronics and mechanical updates.

Even though the retheme didn’t happen this year, Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed that it is still in the works for the future. Now, many Disney fans are worried that when Splash Mountain is rethemed that they may lose another nostalgic experience: The song “Zip-A-Doo-Doo-Dah.”

Disney fan User U/seantsd brought the point up in a recent Reddit thread and said:

“Regardless of any racial implications of its source material, it’s no argument that this song’s become one of the most memorable and nostalgic soundtracks to the WDW experience,” the Guest said. “Does that just go away with the ride theming? How and where do you envision it living on?”

While some users said they could envision the song living on as a possible loop track in Frontierland or even on Main Street, U.S.A., another user said they believe Disney is trying to distance themselves from the entire theme, including the song.

“I don’t think so,” User U/chunkycatt said. “They removed a single line reference to the song from the Festival of Fantasy parade. Disney is working really hard to distance themselves from it.”

Disney has not confirmed whether the song will remain in some form or fashion in the future, but signs such as the song being removed from the loop at Disneyland Resort and the line being removed from the Festival of Fantasy parade as the user above suggested point to it potentially being permanently retired when the retheme takes place.

Disney World describes Splash Mountain this way:

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

Do you think Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah will still have a place in the Disney Park once Splash Mountain is gone? Let us know in the comments!

