Disney Makes Obvious Spelling Error on Park Merch, Still Being Sold

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to many thrilling and incredible attractions that draw millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year.

But, for Disney adults and children alike, the experience is much more than just enjoying rides.

Disney fans are known for their love of collectibles and exclusive merchandise that can only be found at the Disney Parks and we’ve even seen some instances where Disney lovers went absolutely crazy for offerings, such as the Figment Popcorn Bucket that debuted in EPCOT just a few months ago.

However, it seems Disney might’ve been looking to get one of its new offerings out a little too fast.

TikTok user @didneyvoiceguy recently shared a video showcasing a Space Mountain Loungefly with Mickey Mouse ears atttached.

What even is…#disney #disneyland #spacemountain #disneymerch #disneyfyp #disneyadult #PringlesCanHands

The only problem? As you can see in the video, it seems the “C” is Space Mountain has been omitted. Most likely, the “C” was planned to be printed in a difference font– maybe even in a different color– but it seems that was never added in before the bag made its way to the shelves for Disney Park Guests to purchase.

Many Disney Guests have been upset with the quality of merchandise lately. Some have noted that they weren’t impressed with many of the offerings and others have been disappointed with with the quality of the merchandise that has been found in the shops. Others have noted that merchandise has been on the decline with many offerings becoming less and less available.

Of course, if you’re at Disneyland Resort beginning this week, you need to check out Hyperspace Mountain, featuring a Star Wars theme. The beloved attraction Space Mountain is being rethemed for a limited time. In addition, it should also be noted that Space Mountain is closing at Tokyo Disneyland for an entire transformation of Tomorrowland.

More On Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure has plenty to offer Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. Don’t forget to check out the glowing lights in Cars Land and ride Radiator Springs Racers. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

What do you think of this hilarious error on the Disney merchandise? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!