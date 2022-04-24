Dead Animals Reportedly Trapped In Disney Ride, Smells Like “Decay”

One Disney fan recently shared some disturbing news about a classic Disneyland attraction.

You may have heard about the famous cats that stroll through Disneyland on a regular basis. In the past, we have covered multiple sightings of these cute creatures as Guests walk through the iconic Resort, with some cats even taking shelter on attractions such as Splash Mountain.

When spending time at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, Guests can expect to have a ton of fun riding classic rides and enjoying tasty snacks. Guests can also hang out with other favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Lightning Mcqueen, and Spider-Man. One thing you may not expect to encounter, however is seeing real animals in the Park. While cats are cute, there are other animals spotted in the Disneyland Resort that you may want to avoid, such as rats or raccoons.

And speaking of raccoons, one Disney fan recently shared some disturbing information regarding raccoons in one ride. See the disturbing tweet below from Jess (@jesscantlead):

Keep scrolling if u wanna keep ur Disney magic or whatever but I wonder if Disney ever fixed the problem at Indy where raccoons would fall, get stuck & die in the wall space every few months, But since it wasn’t accessible the whole queue would smell like decay for weeks

As you can read, apparently raccoons used to get trapped in the queue of a Disneyland ride, staying there until they would begin to decay. This shocked us and those in the comment section of the tweet. One fan said this actually made sense, as Guests are ushered past the interior hallway rather quickly:

This explains the abandonment of the interior part of the line. They hold you outside until there is enough room ahead for you to just walk past those scented immersion portions and not throw up. Always wondered about that

According to the author of the tweet, Disney would leave the dead animals:

As shown in the tweet, it is uncertain whether or not Disney fixed this potential problem or not. This isn’t the first time we have written about bad smells in Disneyland, with dozens of Guests claiming it’s a prevalent problem throughout the Park. Next time you ride the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, you may want to hold your nose.

Did you ever encounter this issue at Disneyland?

