Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is debuting later this year, but Tolkien fans aren’t necessarily excited about it. Many are citing that Amazon is “hard-pressed.”

The Lord of the Rings trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, is regarded as one of the greatest motion pictures feats in history, with many sourcing The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) as some of the greatest fantasy movies of the 21st century.

The making of LOTR, from actor Viggo Mortensen breaking his toe on an orc’s helmet to Orlando Bloom cracking his ribs, is legendary, and many fans of Middle Earth and author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work hold the entire cast and crew in high regard.

For many, watching The Lord of the Rings and even The Hobbit trilogy is like seeing old friends. The cast is almost family.

As such, with Amazon introducing an entirely new cast of Middle Earth figures comprised of unknown actors for their $500 million Rings of Power series, many are worrying that Amazon is “hard-pressed” and out of luck when trying to fill the shoes of icons like Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), and Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian McKellen):

Viggo is a once in a lifetime actor and Amazon will be hard pressed to find anyone with as much dedication to any character. At this point just let Viggo direct season 2.

Not many fans were pleased to learn that a whole cast of newcomers would comprise Middle Earth, including new characters that Amazon created specifically for the series:

I find the lack of facial hair disturbing, female dwarves have beards

Newcomers Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) and Robert Arayamo (Elrond) are taking over the elf roles of Lady Galadriel and Master Elrond of Rivendell, respectively.

The cast of Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings is iconic, held in the same regard as the original band of heroes that comprised George Lucas’ Star Wars original trilogy.

Since The Rings of Power takes place an age before The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) kicks off (storywise), fans won’t be seeing any Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Mount Doom, Dark Lord Sauron, the One Ring, the Rohirrim (well, we could, but not the crew present in the films), and more.

With The Rings of Power nearing its debut on September 2, 2022, many are eager to see what the Second Age of Middle Earth truly entails, including new hobbits, dragons, elves, dwarfs, and other creatures Amazon is adding to Tolkien’s work.

More about The Rings of Power

aking place in the episodic Second Age of Middle Earth, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power chronicles the construction of the One Ring worn by dark lord Sauron under Mount Doom:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The near $1 billion series is set to focus on the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the historic alliance between Elves and Men (that transcended the entire franchise), the island of Númenor/Westernesse, as well as a look into Khazad‐dûm/Moria before the dwarven kingdom fell to hoards of goblins and the deadly Balrog/Durin’s Bane.

However, unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of the legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more in The Rings of Power.

This series features a relatively unknown cast of lead and supporting actors that are set to play some of the most formative names in Elrond (Robert Aramayo, replacing Hugo Weaving), Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien (Morfydd Clark, replacing Cate Blanchett), and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur).

New characters like Dwarven Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Cole (Maxim Baldry) have been created specifically for the series.

Showrunner Patrick McKay and writer JD Payne pen the tentative series with directors JA Bayona and Wayne Che Yip leading the Rings show set to debut on September 2, 2022.

