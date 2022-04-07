7 Universal Attractions You Probably Skipped, But Definitely Shouldn’t

When you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort, it’s easy to get caught in the thrills.

From iconic attractions like MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack and E.T. Adventure Ride to thrilling new offerings like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World Velococioaster, there is so much to see and do when visiting both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

While looking for thrills that can be found all over the Universal Parks, especially in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, it’s easy to miss out on some fun experiences that may be a little further “off the beaten path.”

Here’s a look at seven Universal Orlando Resort attractions that you probably skipped, but shouldn’t the next time you visit.

1. Monster Horror Makeup Show

There is nothing that screams ‘Classic Universal’ more than the Monster Horror Makeup Show located at Universal Studios Florida.

There are only two attractions that remain as part of the original group of experiences that were opened when Universal Studios Florida opened and that’s E.T. Adventure Ride and the Monster Horror Makeup Show.

However, far too many Universal Guests miss out on this experience for one reason or another.

Some Guests are under the impression that the show is too intense for their younger ones. Some just believe that it’s not worth their time, and others may not even pay attention to the theater as they walk past it on their way to attractions like The Simpsons Ride in Springfield.

No matter what the reason, the truth of the matter is that this is an experience that you are sorely missing out on if you choose to skip it.

The show gives an inside look at the making of Universal Horror films and while there are a few scary elements, it is a comedy show at heart. From lighthearted shots at Disney World to special effects makeup and much more, the Monster Horror Makeup Show is one that you certainly don’t want to miss.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Monster Horror Makeup Show reads:

Comedic Thrills and Grisly Chills. In this outrageous live show you’ll watch how top make-up and special effects artists craft some of the creepy characters you’ve seen on the big screen. Featuring movie clips, props, and interactive demonstrations, this experience offers fascinatingly funny insight into the moviemaking process.

2. Woody Woodpecker KidZone

There is so much to enjoy inside the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, but unfortunately, those who don’t have kids or little ones believe they should just move on.

The KidZone is located in Universal Studios Florida and is nestled away in a corner past E.T. Adventure.

Still, no matter who you are, there is something to enjoy in this land.

DreamWorks Destination recently took over the space where A Day In The Park With Barney used to be and this allows Guests to meet and greet all their favorite characters from DreamWorks Animation Studios, like Madagascar, Kung Fun Panda, and Trolls.

Universal’s official description for DreamWorks Destination reads:

Strike a Pose & Dance With Your Favorite DreamWorks Characters Madagascar. Trolls. Puss in Boots. Kung Fu Panda. Many of DreamWorks Animation’s most popular characters are appearing together in a fun, interactive experience at Universal Orlando. Dance with them. Strike a pose with them. And enjoy it all in air-conditioned comfort. It’s a meet & greet like no other.

But, DreamWorks Destination is just one of several experiences in the area.

You can enjoy Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, which is a great family coaster. The official description for the kiddie coaster can be read below:

Coaster Fun for Little Ones. Who better to ease first-timers onto the track than that wacky woodpecker, Woody? This thrilling kid-friendly coaster gently swoops and turns through Woody’s very own nut factory, filled with silly puns and corny jokes. All the fun of a classic coaster without any daredevil drops, it’s a treat for little ones and grown-ups alike.

And then you can enjoy two water play areas in Fievel’s Playland and Curious George Goes To Town. Each is equipped with fun and unique decorations and chances to enjoy a little splash in the hot Florida weather.

If all that wasn’t enough, you have to check out the Man with the Yellow Hat’s Ball Factory located at the very back of the KidZone. It’s a chance to collect foam balls, shoot them at targets, and will be an experience that you certainly won’t forget, no matter your age.

3. Animal Actors On Location

Animal Actors On Location is a show located just outside of the Woody Woodpecker KidZone that far too many Guests skip out on.

Though the stadium that the show is housed in can hold a relatively large capacity, it is rarely ever filled past half-capacity, even in the midst of busy summer months of Holiday crowds.

However, it seems that many just don’t know what they’re missing out on.

This adorable show features an array of talented animal actors from movies and television performing some of their best tricks. From dogs to cats to birds and everything in between, this is an animal lovers’ dream.

If you’ve never stopped by to see Animal Actors On Location, you need to make sure to put this on the docket the next time you’re in Universal Studios Florida and you won’t be disappointed.

Even if you’ve seen the beloved show before, you can be sure that it will be different the next time. Even though the jokes and segments will largely stay the same, animals have a mind of their own and that’s what makes this show so exciting. You never truly know what’s going to happen.

Universal’s official description of Animal Actors On Location reads:

More Fun Than Humanly Possible. This wild showcase features some of the most talented animal actors from movies and television performing in a hilarious mix of video segments, live skits and audience interactions. With a menagerie of vibrant birds, mischievous pups, agile cats and more, it’s a hoot for the whole family.

4. Camp Jurassic

It can be easy to overlook the world-class experience that is Camp Jurassic when visiting Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

With Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and Pteranodon Flyers all located in the area, as well as eateries and the Jurassic Park Discovery Center, many Guests simply don’t even realize that Camp Jurassic is there.

However, if you’ve ever taken the time to explore the area, you know that there is more than what meets the eye.

You can explore caves, see a beautiful waterfall, climb nets, slide, and even get soaked if you want to. Attractions are the obvious reason that Guests visit Universal Orlando Resort, but there’s so much more to do than just ride the rides and Camp Jurassic is living proof of that fact.

If you want to create memories and stories that will last a lifetime, take some time to explore Camp Jurassic. Kids and adults alike will have a great time.

The official description of Camp Jurassic can be read below:

Unleash Your Inner Explorer. This mega recreation area is a multi-level prehistoric playground where kids can have mammoth-sized fun. Explore dark caves and amber mines, climb dinosaur-capture nets and negotiate swaying suspension bridges as the ground rumbles with the roar of dinosaurs.

5. The Cat in the Hat

When you step into Seuss Landing, you’re stepping into a land filled with all of the creations of Dr. Seuss.

It can be easy if you’re an adult to skip through the land or not even realize what all there is to offer in Seuss Landing. Though it’s the anchor ride of the land, we see far too many people skip The Cat in the Hat, and this shouldn’t be the case.

The ride always has a relatively low wait time, but is certainly an experience you don’t want to skip.

It can be easy to be distracted by all the thrill rides of Islands of Adventure and miss out on little experiences that still bring tons of joy, like The Cat in the Hat.

The ride is a classic and has been a staple in the Universal Park for multiple decades. Whether you have kids or not, you want to make the most out of your vacation and that means you should most definitely take the 10-15 minutes to ride The Cat in the Hat.

Universal’s official description of The Cat in the Hat reads:

Climb into Your Couch Car and Ride Through the Book. Who hasn’t wished they could disappear into a Dr. Seuss story? Now you can. Grab a seat and swerve this way and that through one of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved classics. Each scene has been vividly re-created with colorful characters and crazy motion as you twist from room to room, trying to clean up after The Cat in the Hat™ before Mother comes home.

6. Frog Choir in Hogsmeade

Just like Jurassic Park, there is so much to see and do while visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is located at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Guests can be distracted by the major attractions– Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure– and forget to take in the little experiences that tie the land together.

The Frog Choir is located in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

If you’re a massive fan of Harry Potter, you’re not going to want to miss it.

The show features students from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw all coming together to perform familiar wizarding songs with their “croaking counterparts.” Take a few minutes to enjoy the harmonious singing, perhaps while sipping a Butterbeer.

The official description of Frog Choir can be read below:

Hopping Good Harmony. Hear the vocal stylings of this small choir of Hogwarts™ students, accompanied by the smooth bass rumbles of their giant throaty frogs. The silver-tongued students—one each from Gryffindor™, Slytherin™, Hufflepuff™, and Ravenclaw™ houses—perform familiar wizarding songs with their croaking counterparts, and an a cappella flourish.

7. One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish… and Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl

The final section on our list is a two-part, featuring one attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and one at Universal Studios Florida.

The two attractions are similar in that they are rider-controlled flyers that twirl, but they both have different theming that makes them unique in their own right.

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish is located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and features a catchy tune that should help you stay dry. However, if you don’t listen, you could end up wet.

The official description of One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish reads:

Steer, Spin and Swoop in a Silly Loop. Climb inside your very own Dr. Seuss flying fish. It’s equipped with easy-to-use controls that let you maneuver up, up, up and down, down, down as you gently glide around an array of fountains that squirt water in time to a musical rhyme. Make sure you pay attention to the words and do what they say or you just might get wet.

Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl is located in Springfield at Universal Studios Florida and is one you certainly don’t want to miss out on.

With clever phrases featuring the voice of many beloved Simpsons characters, this is a fun ride that simply shouldn’t be skipped.

The official description of Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl can be read below:

Launch into Orbit with Kang & Kodos. Calling all Earth-Humans! Kang and Kodos, those hilarious drooling aliens from The Simpsons™ have landed at Universal Studios Florida with a ride that’ll send you into the stratosphere. Pilot your very own flying saucer, swooping up and down. Spinning through space, make sure to aim your lasers for a chance to zap your favorite Springfield citizens.

Both of these attractions have low wait times and are perfect ways to “spice up” your vacation with another epic experience.

Is A Universal Express Pass Worth It?

One of the best ways to experience all the thrilling attractions at Universal Orlando Resort is with a Universal Express pass.

If you stay at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, or Hard Rock Hotel, you have complimentary access to Universal Express Unlimited, which allows you to bypass the standard line queue.

In addition, you can purchase a Universal Express Pass for any day you are visiting the Universal Parks, if they are available. The prices start at $79.99 for Universal Express– which allows you to use your pass once at each attraction– and $109.99 for Universal Express Unlimited. However, it should be noted that prices vary based on expected crowd attendance and can be upwards of $300 per day for a one-park Universal Express Unlimited.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What is the most underrated Universal Orlando Resort attraction in your opinion? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?