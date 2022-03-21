Universal Finally Reopens Beloved Attraction After Facing Delays

A beloved Universal Orlando Resort attraction has finally reopened after facing delays that caused it to close for longer than expected.

Universal Orlando recently announced the reopening of Poseidon’s Fury at the Lost Continent in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. And, though the attraction is still facing some difficulties, it has been a popular draw since its reopening. However, one ride that was scheduled to open at the same time as Poseidon’s Fury at the Universal Park had remained closed.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, the beloved water ride located in Toon Lagoon, closed in mid-February to undergo scheduled maintenance. The attraction was supposed to open on Saturday, but it seemingly experienced some delays.

Now, we are happy to report that if you’re wanting to get soaked, you will have that chance. Though the attraction experienced a brief delay, opening a day later than it was slated to, it is now reopened and Universal Guests can get their splash on.

While the attraction does not typically see a big crowd in the fall and winter months, it can quickly become one of the most popular rides at Universal Orlando Resort in the spring, and especially in the summer, as Guests look for a way to cool off while in the Florida heat.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges reads:

Spinach or Not, You’ll Get Soaked. Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

Now, with Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges officially reopened, Universal Orlando has completed the annual refurbishments of its water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Jurassic Park River Adventure and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed in January and February, respectively, to undergo their scheduled maintenance.

In addition, Universal Orlando has been in the midst of refurbishing a fan favorite attraction over the last few months. At Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy closed for a lengthy refurbishment that won’t see the dark-coaster reopen until late summer 2022. In addition, Shrek 4-D closed permanently and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the space.

Guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom's Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and more!

