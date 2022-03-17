Epic Universal Attraction Returns to Park This Weekend After Closure

When a ride goes down for refurbishment at Universal Orlando Resort, it is often tough for Guests as they must accept that they will not be riding that attraction for a period of time.

If you are planning on visiting Universal Orlando Resort during spring break, it is important to learn what rides will not be working on your trip. During the month of March, especially mid-March, Orlando tends to be bursting at the seams with Guests. As many schools are experiencing spring break during this time, we tend to see families plan their trips.

We previously reported that some Disney Parks, including Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios had already begun hitting capacity in Park Reservations for the week of March 14-19, but we can now report that nearly the entire week is sold out. According to the Disney Park Reservation system, no Disney Parks have reservations available from Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 as all Disney Park Passes have been reserved. St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, March 17 and this is the first week that spring break crowds will make their way to the Parks. Seeing this, we can expect Universal Orlando Resort to have the same demand.

Luckily, Universal no longer has a capacity limit so Guests do not have to worry about getting into the Park, however, they should expect to experience much longer lines and deal with more crowds whether you are visiting Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, or Volcano Bay. In order to curb disappointment, we are taking a look at what rides will be shut down between March 5-20, which is when it seems the most amount of students are experiencing spring break.

One ride that has been shut down for quite some time due to its annual refurbishment has been Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. But, tomorrow, the attraction is expected to reopen! This is great news as Orlando has been bustling with tourism and Universal is full of Guests. With the warm weather rolling in, this super soaker of a ride is the perfect addition to Islands of Adventure and will help dilute some of the other attraction wait times as Guests will have yet another option.

Universal describes Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges as:

Spinach or Not, You’ll Get Soaked.

Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

