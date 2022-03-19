Universal Delays Opening Beloved Attraction Amidst Extended Closure

A beloved Universal Orlando Resort attraction was set to reopen today, but that hasn’t been the case just yet.

Universal Orlando has been in the midst of refurbishing several fan-favorite attractions over the past few months. At Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy closed for a lengthy refurbishment that will see the dark-coaster closed until late summer 2022. In addition, Shrek 4-D closed permanently and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the space.

At Universal’s Islands 0f Adventure, all three water rides have undergone refurbishment periods.

Jurassic Park River Adventure was the first to undergo the scheduled maintenance period, closing for three weeks beginning in Janaury. After that, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed for three weeks in February.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges was next.

The beloved attraction closed in late February and was scheduled to remain closed through Friday, March 18. It was slated to reopen today, but that has not happened yet.

The Universal Orlando app lists the beloved water attraction as “closed” and no official word has been given for when the ride will reopen. It should be noted that Jurassic Park River Adventure was originally supposed to reopen on a Saturday and due to weather and construction delays, the attraction didn’t open until two days later on Monday afternoon.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges reads:

Spinach or Not, You’ll Get Soaked. Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

Guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

Do you miss riding Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’ where you can experience rides like ‘Harry Potter’ and the Escape from Gringotts and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?