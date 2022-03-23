Disney Park Begins Plexiglass Removal, Slowly Returns to “Normal”

From increased hand sanitizing stations to contactless payment methods to social distancing markers, the Disney Parks around the world implemented several protocols to ensure everyone remained safe during the ongoing pandemic.

One protocol Disney also implemented was the installation of plexiglass on several different attractions and in queue areas. Now, as the world fights the ongoing pandemic, and as the Disney Parks continue to update and modify its safety protocols, one Park is removing the plexiglass on certain attractions.

Last year, Disneyland Paris began removing social distancing markers from around its theme parks, and now the Park is removing plexiglass from attractions.

DLP Report took to Twitter to share that the plexiglass has disappeared from the entire Big Thunder Mountain queue and loading area. Reports are also coming in that the plexiglass is also being removed from Star Tours:

🔧 Plexiglass partitions have been removed in the entire Big Thunder Mountain queue and loading area.

Last summer, a number of places around the Walt Disney World Resort removed the plastic barriers, but many attractions still feature the safety feature. Inside the Magic will update you as more plexiglass is removed from the Disney Parks.

Disneyland Paris also recently announced that face character meet and greets will return as well as character dining. This is exciting news as Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of magic. From new costumes to themed food items, the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary is like no other.

The celebrations kicked off on March 6, 2022 and will allow Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

Walt Disney Studios Park is also adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus (similar to the recently opened land at Disneyland Resort in California.)

