Disney Guest’s Pricey, “Low Quality” Merchandise Falls Apart

As Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is still celebrating its 50th anniversary, another Disney Park is also celebrating a big milestone. The Disneyland Paris Resort is having its 30th anniversary event right now, featuring fun food, events, shows, and decorations.

One of the biggest things that these celebrations bring is limited-edition merchandise. From shirts and pins to bags and cups, Guests can purchase a wide variety of unique Disney merchandise in order to commemorate the special occasion. However, because of the limited nature of these products, they can get quite pricey.

There is no problem if Guests are willing to spend the money to get these cool products, however, when paying so much for an item, you would expect that item to last quite a long time.

This is not what happened to one Disneyland Paris Guest after purchasing a limited-edition water bottle. As shared online, Chronique Disney (@ChroniqueDisney) posted photos of their brand new cup completely ruined:

(Bottle in the sea…) Bottle #DisneylandParis30 : after the first use, washed with clear, cold water without soap, without using a sponge, here is the result! At 25 € a bottle, we would still be entitled to have access to a better quality product…

(Bouteille à la mer…) Bouteille #DisneylandParis30 : après la première utilisation, lavée à l’eau claire, froide et sans savon, sans utiliser d’éponge, voici le résultat !

À 25€ la bouteille, on serait quand même en droit d’avoir accès à une meilleure qualité de produit… pic.twitter.com/NsGCjXjPlH — Chronique Disney (@ChroniqueDisney) March 21, 2022

As you can see, the Guest washed their new bottle one time and this is what it looked like after. At nearly $30, you would expect the water bottle to hold up better during a handwash. Disney would most likely offer to replace the item if the Guest contacted support but Disney fans were still sad to see the poor quality of the item.

At Disneyland Paris, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming months. As mentioned, Guests can experience several incredible experiences during the Resort’s 30th Anniversary celebration, including a fantastic nighttime show called Disney D-Light. Also very soon, Disneyland Paris will be getting its own version of Avengers Campus!

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Have you ever experienced something like this? Let us know in the comments below.

