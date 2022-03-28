Disney Parks Guests Bemoan Loss of Spontaneity

“We like a certain degree of spontaneity in our days at the park, which felt almost impossible. The scheduling system is not easy to abide when you go to the park without months of notice. A lot of the day was spent tied to our phones watching wait times and restaurant availability. The lines were impossible, stand still for 15 mins at a time, slow, while we watched gobs of LL ppl walk on. People around us were bitter and angry, trying to get explanations from cast members who remained silent. Overall, we felt like we looked longingly at restaurants where we used to be able to eat, and sadly had to rule out rides knowing the wait times would be longer than posted. It felt like someone else planned the trip for us and we were just rushed along. I realize we’re prob in the minority with the spontaneous thing.”

Many Disney Guests have complained about the lack of spontaneity in their trips to the Disney Parks, but others have said they enjoy the planning stages beforehand and that it allows them to enjoy more of their trip and experience more attractions and experiences as a result.

More On Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those Walt Disney World Resort attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.