Birds Eye View Reveals Running Disney Parks Attraction Is Unfinished

Google Earth reveals several hidden secrets at the Disney Parks. From a Tower of Terror illusion to hidden show buildings, if you want to get a different view of Walt Disney World (or any other Disney Park around the world), Google Earth is the place to go!

Recently, we were on Google Earth looking at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and noticed that one of the running Disney Parks attractions is actually unfinished.

Expedition Everest is a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Famously known for the yeti, Guests continue to ride Everest time and time again for the thrilling experience. But did you know that the mountain is actually unfinished?

If you look at Expedition Everest on Google Earth, you will notice that the backside of Everest isn’t actually completed!

So why exactly is the backside not finished? Well, according to The Mouselets, Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde said this was to resemble large earthen tibetan buildings. The details and imagination that go into creating Disney Parks attractions is so incredible and inspiring.

The Walt Disney World website describes Expedition Everest as:

Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

