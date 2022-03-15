Disney Seemingly Swaps Free Guest Service For Costly Genie+ System

When visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide, one thing is guaranteed above all else: waiting in line.

Because of how popular Disney is, thousands of Guests pour into the Parks every day, meaning long lines will always be an issue that you’ll just have to prepare for. Thankfully most rides don’t post a wait time longer than about 30-45 minutes but for the more popular rides, expect to wait at least an hour on a slightly-more crowded day.

However, with newer and more advanced rides opening like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as Flight of Passage in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, bigger crowds are drawn in as Guests want to experience the newest latest addition to the Disney Parks.

As a way to combat the long lines and big crowds, Disney has implemented several systems and processes as a way to help Guests spend as much time on rides as possible. Disney recently changed this system, turning FastPass+ into Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

The reception to these new systems has been mixed, to say the least, however, with many Guest reporting their frustrations and confusion with the new process. Since the introduction of Disney Genie and the single-use Lightning Lane systems, some Guests have wondered how accurate the wait times actually are in the Parks. Some even worry that Disney may be artificially inflating them, though if this is done to help crowd levels or to increase profits is yet to be seen.

Another way Disney has tried to help Guests spend as little time in line as possible is something known as “single rider lines.” This is as simple as the name implies, a specific line just for Guests who are traveling by themselves. Here, Guests riding alone can hop into their own line and hopefully cut down on the wait they would’ve had in the regular standby queue.

This is featured on multiple rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Expedition Everest, Test Track and used to be offered on Space Mountain. Recently, we have noticed that Guests are reporting that Space Mountain in Disneyland’s single rider was removed. A few Guests chatted online about this removal, with one even claiming that this was done just to encourage more Genie+ usage. Another user also brought up how the single rider is gone for Indiana Jones Adventure.

Another said that they talked to a Cast Member who said that a single rider is being phased out to make way for Lightning Lane access. With Lightning lane, Guests can expect to pay sometimes over $20.00 for a single-use FastPass for a ride.

Disney’s new Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems have been met with a lot of “constructive” feedback since they launched earlier this year. Many Guests feel as though this system does not effectively replace Disney’s old FastPass+ system and leaves Guests spending more money for less enjoyment.

Disney describes Lightning Lane as follows:

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrance When you take your day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, you may choose the next available arrival window for Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions and entertainment. There are more than 40 experiences across all 4 theme parks that are eligible. Individual Lightning Lane Entrance For some of our most highly demanded attractions, Lightning Lane entrance access is available to purchase individually. Guests may purchase and select an arrival window one at a time for up to 2 attractions a day. This option is available for all Guests—with or without Disney Genie+ service

Did you use single rider lines? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!