Disney Surveys Guests, Hints at Regret About Ending Magical Express

After Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they often receive surveys from The Walt Disney Company regarding their recent experiences.

Recently, Disney sent Guests a transportation-centric survey that hinted at the fact that the company is not unaware of the fact that many visitors are upset about the end of the Magical Express transportation service on January 1, 2022.

The survey included a number of questions regarding how Guests traveled to and from Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Disney seemed quite curious about whether or not Guests took the new Mears Connect service, booked an Uber, Lyft, or other ride share service, or had friends or family members take them from the airport to Disney Park property.

The survey also inquired whether or not Guests had previously taken the Magical Express service during prior trips to Walt Disney World Resort, indicating that Disney is still interested in how popular the bus system was with Disney fans.

With Florida’s upcoming Brightline high-speed train line seemingly delayed and Mears Connect not directly benefiting Disney financially, it is not surprising that officials might be looking into alternative Disney-owned transit options for Guests traveling to and from MCO.

At this time, however, nothing has been confirmed by The Walt Disney Company and the purpose of this recent transportation-related survey has not been shared in a public forum.

More on Mears Connect

The official Mears Connect website notes that Guests can expect the following features when they choose the service:

Trusted Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney Resort Area Hotels shuttle transportation with Express & Standard service. Reserve today. What to Expect:

Quick access to Mears Connect once you land

Limited wait time to board

Limited stops to your hotel/resort

Entertainment while you ride

Spacious, comfortable seating

Professional, friendly drivers

Unparalleled Safety

Clean, sanitized vehicles

24-hour service

An arrival souvenir

Would you like to see Disney offer their own airport transit service someday?

