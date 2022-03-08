Disney Guests’ Vacation Turns Into Nightmare After Hotel Room Is Forcefully Broken Into

If you are planning a Disney vacation, your hotel room is an important part of your planning. Although many Disney Guests plan to not spend too much time at their Disney Hotel while on a vacation, it is the one spot where Guests can feel truly relaxed, even while they are spending 12-hour days at the Park. Your room is also the spot where you leave all of your belongings, and at times, your hotel may be the perfect mid-day break to squeeze in that cat nap or pool session.

At both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, it is important to always pick a hotel that will allow you to feel comfortable and safe. But what happens when that hotel can no longer provide the feeling of safety? When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they have a choice of staying at one of the 25+ Disney Resorts that flood the property while they visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On top of that, there are a ton of good neighbor hotels that are located on Disney property as well, which is a massive perk for Guests.

At Disneyland, things are a little different. Due to the smaller size of Disneyland, and the property Disney owns by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, there are far fewer hotels. Guests can stay at the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, or Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. All three of these options vary in cost, however, none of them are “cheap” for most, so the luxury of staying at a Disney Resort in California is a little harder to afford financially, as there are no Value, Moderate, or Deluxe tiers to choose from. Because of this, the surrounding hotels that line the streets of Anaheim become the go-to spot for Guests.

There are a ton of hotels all around Disneyland which are all within walking distance of the Parks which makes them a very convenient option. However, one Disney Guest recently experienced something rather terrifying. PurpleOrangeMoo took to Reddit to share their story about a break-in at their hotel inside their room, which was just steps away from the magic.

Our room was broken into during our stay at Sheraton Garden Grove-Anaheim South Hotel, near Disneyland. We stayed at Sheraton Garden Grove-Anaheim South Hotel for our Disneyland trip. We checked in on Friday, February 28, we stayed at the Club Level. We thought it’s more secure since inside the elevator it stated to use room key to access that floor. Later we found out it wasn’t the case. We checked in and left to grab dinner. we passed no one on our way in & out — only the front desk knew we left our room because we asked for directions. Within three hours, our bags, computers & more were taken. We were told that they didn’t have security footage available (seriously?!). And what’s more frustrating was I was able to locate my Mac that night at 4 miles away through Find MY, a police officer went and knocked on their door, but still we weren’t able to get anything back! The hotel manager who wasn’t able to do anything informed us that the corporate would contact us. Yet, it’s been over two weeks and we still haven’t heard anything back from Marriott/Sheraton other than getting a case number. How can such a large hotel chain not taking any responsibility?!!!

As the Guest noted, they paid to stay in a Club Level section of the hotel which has restricted access to many Guests, is more costly, and as some would assume, presumably safer. Unfortunately, all of the stolen items are remaining stolen, and security footage was not provided to the Guests or police. In the thread, the Guest continued to note that the door looked to be forced open, and that they took photos for documentation purposes. Having something like this happen can truly ruin a Disney vacation, so when you travel, always be sure to try and utilize the safe whenever possible. It is unfortunate that the Sheraton Garden Grove-Anaheim South Hotel has not been able to assist their Guests weeks after this traumatic break-in.

