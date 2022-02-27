Disney World Parks Already Selling Out For Spring Break Crowds

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort for spring break, you might want to make reservations soon if you haven’t already.

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary and Guests from all around the world are making their way to the Disney Parks to create special and magical moments.

If you have gone to a Disney Park recently, you likely can attest to crowd levels picking back up and just this past week– President’s Day week– we saw several Disney Parks run out of reservations for theme park ticket holders, Resort Guests, and even annual pass holders on days that weren’t even blocked out.

Now, as President’s Day week has passed, Disney is already looking ahead to spring break crowds and it seems that there are already some unavailable dates in the Park Reservation System.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the first spring break crowds will begin arriving the second week of March. There are already Disney Parks unavailable for that time period and we are still two weeks out.

On March 14 and March 15, only EPCOT is available for theme park ticket holders and select Resort Guests who haven’t already made reservations. On March 16, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is unavailable and, on March 17, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are unavailable.

At this point, annual pass holders who hold the Incredi Pass or the Sorcerer Pass still have full availability that week while those who hold the Pirate Pass or the Pixie Dust pass have those dates blocked out.

If you’d like more information on Disney Park Reservations or need to make yours, please visit Disney‘s theme park reservation availability page. Because of limited availability, Disney recommends that you check available dates before making a purchase and then immediately make Park Reservations after purchase.

