Famous Animatronic Goes Missing In Iconic Disney Dark Ride

While the Disney Parks now offer Guests so many different and unique rides, there are a few classic attractions that still stand above the rest when it comes to incredible-theming and a fun experience.

The first ones to come to mind are rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world”. While not super-advanced or state-of-the-art like newer rides such as Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, these rides remain an iconic part of Disney history and remain fun to this very day. Another ride that fits this description would have to be The Hunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion resides in several Disney parks across the world and for good reason: it’s just so incredibly fun With creepy animatronics, a chilling story, and a spooky ghost host to accompany you, you cant miss this Disney legend. Speaking of animatronics, however, one version of the Haunted Mansion is currently missing a famous animatronic figure inside the ride.

Disneyland Paris’ version of Haunted Mansion is very interesting. Called Phantom Manor, the story and setting is slightly different while still retaining that same “spirit” of the original. Unfortunately, we noticed that one of the animatronics is now missing. See the tweet below from AirMagique Disneyland Paris Podcast (@Air_Magique) below:

Over at phantom manor the demon dog animatronic has gone missing (apologies for the blurry photos). Anyone see him around the park? 😅🐶

As you can see, the dog animatronic has gone missing in the graveyard section of the ride. This isn’t the first time a legendary animatronic has gone missing from The Haunted Mansion and will most likely not be the last. We are not sure why it went missing from Phantom Manor but hope to see it back soon.

More on Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris:

You’ll be peeking through your fingers in this fun-filled mystery, where ghoulish ghosts and spirits greet your every turn. The iconic Disneyland Paris attraction reopens after its biggest refurbishment since 1992, with many surprises in store for its visitors! Phantom Manor: A Guided Tour with a Spine-tingling Twist Tucked away in a corner of Frontierland stands Phantom Manor, once home to one of Thunder Mesa’s founding families. Local residents steer clear of the dilapidated house, claiming it to be haunted, but any intrepid Disneyland Park visitors who dare to enter will soon discover its terrible secrets. The owner of the manor, Henry Ravenswood, cherished his only daughter, Melanie, who attracted the attentions of four different men… each of whom came to a mysterious and untimely end. Rumour has it that her father didn’t think any of them were good enough for his darling girl. In fact, some say he had a hand in the young men’s disappearances, but nothing has ever been proven. One thing is certain, the bride-to-be has been waiting many long years for her wedding day… and will likely wait for hundreds more!

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below.

