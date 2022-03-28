Fan-Favorite “Discontinued” Snack Quickly Returns to Disney World

When it comes to snacks at Disney World, there are so many snack options that Guests can dive into. If you are planning a vacation to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are iconic snack options that many dream about eating while they are in the planning stages.

From DOLE Whip to churros, Mickey pretzels, turkey legs, and more, there are certain snacks that Disney Guests love to consume. Recently, we spoke about how the Citrus Swirl at Sunshine Tree Terrance in Magic Kingdom, a fan-favorite ice-cream snack was allegedly being discontinued.

As we reported, the citrus swirl had an iconic mascot, the Orange Bird, which was created by Disney for the Florida Citrus Commission originated in 1971 as the featured character in Adventureland. Unfortunately, it seems that Orange Bird‘s citrus swirl is being discontinued as the iconic and fan-favorite item has been removed from the Sunshine Tree Terrace menu.

For a while, Guests could not order the Citrus Swirl on their My Disney Experience app, but now it seems that the $4.99 treat has returned to the app! On the website, however, we cannot see the Citrus Swirl listed on the menu. That being said, the Disney World website still notes Citrus Swirl on the Sunshine Tree Terrace webpage:

Sip on some sunshine with a Citrus Swirl—a tasty treat blended with frozen orange juice slushy and vanilla soft-serve ice cream—and other delights like a DOLE Whip® orange soft-serve swirled with vanilla.

We are unsure as to how long this return will last.

Guests visiting Sunshine Tree Terrace can still choose from a variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry, as well as some iconic floats such as the I Lava You Float, which consists of Fanta Strawberry Soda and Passion Fruit flavor served with DOLE Whip Orange and topped with Popping Candy, or the Coca-Cola Float, which is served with your choice of DOLE Whip or Soft-serve.

Supply chain issues have been impacting everyone around the world, including the Disney Parks, which may be the reason that the Citrus Swirl was missing for a small chunk of time.

