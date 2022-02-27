Universal Guests Wonder How The Park Will Keep Its Promise This Year

Universal Orlando Resort has stunned Guests with its promise to continue to enhance its Parks each and every year.

Over the last few years, Universal Orlando has delivered a promise that it would introduce a new attraction for Guests enjoy yearly. The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and the Jurassic World Velcocioaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure have all opened in consecutive years.

But, as we look forward to the rest of 2022, there are many who are wondering if Universal Orlando Resort will be able to keep its promise.

In a recent Reddit thread, one Universal Guest said that they believe the attraction that will debut in 2022 is the rumored escape room that is set to come to Universal’s CityWalk. After that, they hypothesize that the rumored Minions walkway attraction will open in 2023 and then the Epic Universe in 2025.

“This year is the CityWalk escape rooms that haven’t been announced, next year is the Minion walkway attraction, and possibly a new HP attraction where FFL is in 2024 (The attraction that was going there has been moved so who knows if they’ll build anything there) then EU in 2025,” the Guest said.

Another Guest noted that the strategy was formed in 2015 and did not take into account the pandemic.

“To be fair, when this strategy was announced it announced in 2015, no one could’ve predicted the pandemic,” the Guest said. “It’s amazing that they were able to keep things going even through all that with Bourne and Velocicoaster, but delays are a given – not just for new rides, but also Epic Universe as a whole. Still hopeful they will add something this year, but 2022 looks like it won’t have anything major.”

At its current theme parks, there are a few projects under construction.

Universal has been refurbishing Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure for nearly two years and the walk-through attraction is getting close to reopening. In addition, Universal has also confirmed that Revenge of the Mummy, which closed back in January for a lengthy refurbishment, will reopen in late summer 2022. There are rumors that the attraction could see some major changes, including a retheme, but that has not been confirmed.

With those two attractions set to reopen, Universal Orlando could use those as a way to say it kept the promise.

Looking ahead, the rumored Minions attraction that will replace Shrek 4-D is under construction and there have been rumors of a Harry Potter VR experience coming to Universal Studios Florida in the place of Fear Factor Live!, but a canceled permit suggests this may not be the case after all.

Finally, Universal is in the midst of constructing Epic Universe. The all-new theme park is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world and will feature Super Nintendo IPs and is rumored to house a Universal Classic Monsters land, DreamWorks land, and another addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Even as we wait for new attractions to emerge at Universal Orlando Resort, there is still plenty to enjoy. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida. Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and more!

And, who could forget about the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter located at both Universal Parks? Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida and go on a ride of a lifetime at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure. Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

What do you think the next attraction will be at Universal Orlando Resort?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?