School Recreates Iconic ‘High School Musical’ Scene and NAILS It

Disney Channel’s High School Musical (2006) quickly became a fan-favorite film, even having gone on to release two more films — High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3 (2008). The popular High School Musical franchise starred Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), and Lucas Grabiel (Ryan Evans).

And more recently, Disney+ revived the High School Musical franchise by releasing a Disney+ Original, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Well, one school decided to bring High School Musical to their community by putting on their own musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie!

A video is now going around the social media platform, TikTok, showing the school recreate the iconic scene of “Getcha Head in the Game”, which shows Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) playing basketball while singing about trying to focus on the sport instead of the school musical try outs.

You can view the TikTok below:

The video has gone onto gain over 450,000 likes and nearly 9,300 shares on TikTok. Congratulations to the school for an excellent performance and recreation of Disney Channel’s High School Musical.

High School Musical is currently streaming on Disney+. If you’ve never seen the film, the official description reads:

Troy and Gabriella meet unexpectedly during their winter vacation without knowing that Gabriella is transferring to East High — Troy’s school. There, Gabriella and Troy are encouraged to audition for the new school musical, rivaling the talented siblings Sharpay and Ryan. As they overcome their fear of trying out for the play, they have the whole school challenge the status quo.

What did you think of this school’s recreation of “Getcha Head In the Game” from High School Musical? Let us know in the comments below.