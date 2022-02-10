Guests Call Disney’s “Militant” COVID-19 Protocols “Unsafe, Hypocritical”

If you’ve visited Walt Disney World in the last two years then you know things shad drastically changed. Despite booming profits for the company, Guests visiting have had to adapt to tons of changes such as smaller portion sizes, increased prices, and a fundamentally different experience than what was once offered.

Some were even angered after finding out Disney does not “clean” its hotel rooms due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But perhaps the biggest change has come with the mask mandates and regulations, requiring everyone to wear a face mask in all indoor areas while at the Resort. While this could be changing in states like California, there is no end in sight for Guests wearing masks in the Orlando, Florida Park.

Recently, Disney fans and Guests went to social media to express their frustrations with Walt Disney World’s current safety protocls and systems. See the full Reddit post from u/jkman61494 below:

Disneys Covid “precautions” are a bunch of junk when you get on a bus. Let me preface I got my vaccine as soon as I could and am boosted. I’m 1000% about safety and felt honestly uneasy taking our trip with Omicron, but we made all reservations last May and were locked in. I appreciate the face masking in anything indoors. It’s not an inconvenience for me. My 4 year old deals. But then you get on a bus. I’m which they proceed to cram so many people in, it’d be unsafe BEFORE Covid. Im having to put 2 kids on my lap. My mother in law got wedged into my wife and tel he entire aisle was filled with people like it was a subway at rush hour. How the heck can you preach safety? How can you say to wear a mask in a hotel when we are by ourselves? Why does my daughter have to mask on a frozen ride when we are near no one? When in the end, all you’ll do is force as many people on a bus as possible? We would get off if we weren’t so squeezed in each time in our seats. Am I the only one who finds this so hypocritical? Disneys Covid “precautions” are a bunch of junk when you get on a bus. from DisneyWorld Related: Jonas Brothers Remove Music From Streaming Platforms Amid Joe’s DNCE Reunion

As you can see, the Guest brings up an issue with safety on buses specifically. They explain that while Disney makes an attempt to keep everyone safe, they continue to cram everyone on buses still. Many in the comments shared similar thoughts. User u/sudifirjfhfjvicodke said:

I noticed the same thing on my trip 2 weeks ago. The same goes for theaters and rides with preshow areas like Runaway Railway, Tower of Terror, Monsters Inc Laugh Floor, and others. There’s a certain hypocrisy to their militant enforcement of indoor masks when you’ve also got cast members yelling at people to “fill all available space” in a crowded preshow area.

User u/ brought up how this is the case on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster:

Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster was BRUTAL for this, in the little room before the “Recording Studio.” I’m glad I did the single rider line where we could actually space out since they only let about 12 people in per cycle (it’s a separate area of the preshow room).

User u/missykins8472 made the claim DIsney does not have enough transportation:

They definitely do not have enough busses running right now.

User u/TheOrionNebula brings up an obvious truth:

At this point you have to expect a trip to WDW comes with a side of covid. There just isn’t anyway to stay safe. Hell I went back in March when all of the “protocols” were in place. By day two I figured I had it.

While Walt Disney World makes an effort to not only keep Guests safe but all Cast members as well, there are still some areas that may seem lacking or “unsafe” as Guests in this thread call them. For those wondering, Walt Disney World’s cleaning schedule looks like this according to its website:

As part of our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members, and the larger community, we have high standards for general cleanliness and sanitation and employ robust cleaning procedures, such as:

Training for Cast Members, with ongoing reinforcement on a regular basis

Easy access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer dispensers

Quick response to spills, trash and other situations

End of day sanitation procedures for restroom, kitchen, and other facilities

Walt Disney World’s mask policies are as follows:

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions and indoor queues and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules. Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings should:

Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face covering requirements listed above

While mask mandates are ending in California, Disneyland has not made a statement regarding making any changes to its policies. Just recently, Hong Kong Disneyland’s opening was delayed yet again due to COVID-19 spread, making many feel unsure about the future of the U.S. Parks and Resorts.

How do you feel about Walt Disney World’s safety protocols? Do you feel safe or unsafe? Let us know in the comments below.

