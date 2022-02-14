Disney Unveils “Plant-Based” Hot Dog and More For New Menu

When visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, one thing you may notice is how many options for food and snacks you have. From steak to churros and ice cream to popcorn, Guests have so many options to choose from both quick-service and table-service restaurants.

We recently found out Casey’s Corner, the iconic baseball-themed quick-service eatery will be introducing a new menu, with one option being introduced to accommodate vegans.

DLP Report on Twitter (@DLPReport) shared photos of the new menu. See the full tweet below:

Casey’s Corner is debuting a new menu starting tomorrow that features a plant-based hot dog and a new “baseball ball” themed dessert!

As you can see, Casey’s Corner is debuting a new menu which will start tomorrow. Guests have the choice of four hot dogs with one of them being a plant-based option. For dessert, Guests have the usual options of ice cream as well as a new “Baseball ball”-themed dessert. More on Casey’s Corner below:

Named after the hero of Disney’s Casey at the Bat, this restaurant will hit your hunger out of the Park with its hearty hotdogs, fries and refreshing soft drinks—all to a backdrop of famous baseball memorabilia and live ragtime music.

Walt Disney World recently finished its mission to provide plant-based options at every restaurant in the park, making it more accommodating for people with special diets.

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, DIsney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Internationally, many Guests are starting to get excited for the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Parias. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment.

Guests can see a whole cast of characters and movie franchises represented in the photo like Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, and Doctor Strange and I’m sure there will be lots more when Avengers Campus officially opens.

Would you try a plant-based hot dog from Disney? Let us know in the comments below.

