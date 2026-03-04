This Disney Villain Just Made a Rare Appearance at EPCOT

Visitors strolling through EPCOT on March 4 were treated to a surprise encounter with one of Disney’s most iconic villains. Cruella De Vil unexpectedly appeared in the United Kingdom Pavilion, greeting guests and posing for photos in an appearance that caught many parkgoers completely off guard.

Character sightings are always a fun part of visiting Walt Disney World, but this particular meet-and-greet stood out because Cruella is not a character who regularly appears at EPCOT. For fans of the classic 101 Dalmatians (1961) villain, the surprise appearance made for a memorable moment during an already busy day at the park.

A Midday Surprise for EPCOT Guests

Cruella De Vil was spotted meeting guests around midday near The Queen’s Table in the United Kingdom Pavilion. Guests walking through the area suddenly noticed the unmistakable black-and-white hair and dramatic fashion of the villain, who happily greeted visitors and took photos with fans.

Because the meet-and-greet was not previously announced, it quickly drew attention from curious visitors. Many guests stopped in their tracks when they realized who was standing outside the pavilion. A line formed fairly quickly as fans lined up for the chance to interact with the legendary villain.

Cruella’s personality made the experience especially entertaining. Known for her over-the-top theatrics and mischievous attitude, the character interacted with guests in true villain fashion—delivering dramatic poses, witty remarks, and plenty of playful sass.

For many visitors, it was a rare opportunity to meet a character they might normally only see during special seasonal events.

Cruella Is Rarely Seen at EPCOT

Cruella De Vil appearances are not unheard of at Walt Disney World, but they are typically limited to specific events. She is most commonly spotted during special celebrations at Magic Kingdom, particularly during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Because of that, guests visiting EPCOT do not usually expect to see her wandering the park or hosting meet-and-greets. Her presence in the United Kingdom Pavilion therefore felt like an unexpected bonus for anyone visiting the park that day.

The setting also made sense from a storytelling perspective. Cruella De Vil is famously British in the original 101 Dalmatians (1961) story, so the U.K. Pavilion provides a fitting backdrop for her appearances. The area’s London-inspired architecture and charming streetscape add to the atmosphere, making it feel like the villain stepped straight out of her home country.

For guests exploring World Showcase, this meant that a casual stroll through the pavilion could suddenly turn into a unique character interaction.

Flower & Garden Festival Begins

The timing of Cruella’s appearance is particularly interesting because it coincides with the launch of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

The annual event is one of EPCOT’s most popular seasonal celebrations. Throughout the festival, guests can explore elaborate topiary displays, enjoy outdoor kitchens serving fresh seasonal dishes, and shop for festival-exclusive merchandise.

This year’s festival also features collections inspired by fan-favorite characters like Spike the Bee and Orange Bird, along with special merchandise available exclusively for Annual Passholders.

The Flower & Garden Festival runs through June 1, 2026, giving visitors several months to experience the park’s vibrant springtime atmosphere.

While Disney has not officially confirmed whether Cruella’s appearance was tied directly to the festival, it would not be unusual for EPCOT to include additional entertainment or character encounters during major seasonal events. Festivals often bring small surprises that enhance the experience for guests.

Character Encounters Still Matter

Even with EPCOT evolving over the years—adding new attractions, restaurants, and entertainment—character interactions remain an important part of the Disney park experience.

Meeting a beloved character in person can create memories that last long after a vacation ends. For families, it often becomes one of the most photographed moments of their trip.

Surprise appearances like Cruella’s add an extra layer of excitement. Unlike scheduled meet-and-greets that guests plan around, spontaneous encounters feel more magical because they happen unexpectedly.

You might simply be walking through World Showcase, enjoying the scenery or grabbing a snack, and suddenly find yourself face-to-face with a famous Disney character.

Moments like that help capture the sense of discovery that makes the parks special.

Why World Showcase Is Perfect for Characters

World Showcase at EPCOT provides a unique setting for characters because each pavilion represents a different country. This allows Disney to place characters in environments that connect to their stories.

For example, Mary Poppins often appears in the United Kingdom Pavilion, while Mulan is frequently found in China. Belle may greet guests in France, and Donald Duck sometimes appears in the Mexico Pavilion.

Cruella appearing in the United Kingdom Pavilion fits naturally within that concept.

The pavilion’s quaint streets, British architecture, and themed shops create a setting that feels authentic to the character’s origins. Guests visiting the area might already be expecting to see characters tied to British stories, which makes the surprise encounter even more enjoyable.

A Fun Moment During Festival Season

With the Flower & Garden Festival now underway, EPCOT is expected to see large crowds in the coming weeks. The festival traditionally draws visitors who want to enjoy spring weather, colorful displays, and limited-time food offerings.

Adding unexpected character appearances only enhances the experience.

While Disney has not announced whether Cruella will continue appearing regularly in the pavilion, her surprise visit sparked plenty of excitement among guests who happened to be there that day.

For Disney fans, it serves as a reminder that even if you’ve visited the parks many times before, there are always new surprises waiting around the corner.

Sometimes those surprises come in the form of a topiary display, a new festival dish, or a piece of exclusive merchandise.

And sometimes, they come in the form of one very fashionable villain stepping out to greet guests in the middle of EPCOT.