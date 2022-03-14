Spike the Bee Sipper is BACK at 2022 International Flower and Garden Festival

If the Figment Popcorn Bucket appearance at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts was any indication of Disney Guests’ love for collectibles, we ought to be buzzing with excitement. Back for the Walt Disney World Resort 2022 International EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival is the Spike the Bee Sipper, filled with a honeyed beverage concoction! ChEARS!

Spike the Bee Sipper is Back!

Back again from 2020 and 2021, the popular souvenir Spike the Bee sipper cup is on the menu at EPCOT’s outdoor kitchen, the Honey Bee-stro. Filled with a pollinator’s touches, the food stop at the International Flower and Garden Festival is brimming with small plates to share with friends. Sweet Corn Spoon Bread, Tupelo Honey and Local Wildflower Honey-Marscarpone Cheesecake can be tasted here, too.

Of course, you’ll want to pick up the Spike the Bee Sipper, filled with the tasty Honey-Peach freeze. You can also spot Spike hiding around the Disney Park for the Flower and Garden Scavenger Hunt.

In 2020, the line for both the Orange Bird Sipper and Spike the Bee reached fantastic lengths, and while the sippers lasted nearly the entire Festival time, it was a prequel for the madness that ensued in 2022 for the Figment Popcorn Bucket.

Also available at The Honey Bee-stro, is the Spike the Bee spork! A 2022 Flower and Garden logo is emblazoned on the shaft in a raised font. The yellow plastic utensil is for sale for anyone that collects these Disney sporks. You can also find him at various other outdoor kitchens for the price of $2.50. It’s a great way to cut down on waste and keep tasting your way through the festival!

The Spike the Bee Sipper is only available at The Honey Bee-stro, though, and will set you back $15.00. Filled with a honey-peach freeze, the cold non-alcoholic beverage is sure to cool you down as the Florida weather continues to heat up. EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival will run from March 2 through July 4, 2022, allowing you to discover #EPCOTFresh cuisine!

You can see more of the Spike the Bee Sipper and the sweet outdoor kitchen stop at EPCOT in the @DisneyParks TikTok video below. While Spike is cealry the feature, the star just might be Cast Member Skye’s rainbow stripe dress! The simple video caption reads,

You won’t bee-lieve the buzz at #FlowerAndGardenFestival 🐝

Will you BEE lining up to collect Spike the Bee? Leave us a comment below!