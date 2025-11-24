Disney Announces NEW ‘Tangled’ Ride: Opening in 2026

There’s something about Tangled (2010) that has made it beloved by Disney fans.

Over the years, the film has only grown more beloved, and fans have spent a long time hoping Disney would finally give Rapunzel a true attraction worthy of her story. Now, that moment is officially on the way, because Disney just revealed that a brand-new Tangled ride is opening in 2026.

And yep, it promises all the lanterns, magic, and “Best. Day. Ever!” charm you could hope for.

A New Tangled Attraction Is Finally Happening

Disney confirmed that the upcoming attraction—called Raiponce Tangled Spin—will debut in 2026 as part of the major Disney Adventure World expansion at Disneyland Paris.

It marks the second full Tangled ride Disney has ever created, making this a pretty big deal for fans who have been waiting since 2010 for Rapunzel to truly shine in the parks. The only other place you can find a full Tangled ride is at Tokyo DisneySea in Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival.

The attraction will place guests inside gondola-style ride vehicles and send them swirling beneath a glowing sky full of floating lanterns. The entire ride is set to the fan-favorite “I See the Light,” which instantly gives it that warm emotional feel fans expect. Disney also shared that Mandy Moore, the original voice of Rapunzel, recorded new audio just for the attraction—something that makes the experience feel even more authentic.

It’s designed as a family-friendly, gentle ride rather than a thrill ride, but it’s still meant to be immersive, romantic, and full of charm.

Take a whirl on Raiponce Tangled Spin starting March 29, 2026, located in Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris! ✨ https://t.co/v6hnAkf5lJ pic.twitter.com/h3pmmpud5O — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 24, 2025

What Guests Can Expect

While Disney hasn’t released a full ride-through breakdown yet, the details shared so far paint a pretty clear picture of what to look forward to:

Floating lanterns everywhere. The sky will glow above guests as lanterns surround the spinning gondolas.

A musical experience. “I See the Light” sets the tone and gives the ride its emotional heartbeat.

Gondola-style movement. Instead of boats like in the movie, guests whirl around in lantern-lit gondolas.

Exclusive voice work. Mandy Moore recorded fresh audio specifically for this attraction.

Between the lanterns, the music, and the soft atmosphere, this ride feels like it’s designed to give guests a chance to literally step inside one of Disney’s most iconic movie moments.

Part of a Massive Resort Transformation

The new Tangled attraction is launching alongside one of the largest expansions Disneyland Paris has ever seen. As covered by Inside the Magic, Disney Adventure World will introduce brand-new restaurants, gardens, entertainment offerings, themed areas, and multiple new attractions across the park.

The expansion’s centerpiece is World of Frozen, a full land opening in March 2026. It will feature a reimagined Frozen Ever After, a royal meet-and-greet inside Arendelle Castle, a daytime production performed on Viking longships, and stunning views of Elsa’s Ice Palace and the North Mountain.

There’s also a brand-new Lion King land on the way, complete with a water-based adventure featuring next-generation animatronics. A family-friendly Up-themed flying carousel is being built as well, and the resort is adding 14 new dining locations ranging from themed bakeries to picturesque lounge spaces.

Disney Adventure World is shaping up to be nearly double its original size—and the addition of the Tangled attraction is a major piece of that expansion.

A Long-Awaited Win for Tangled Fans

Fans have been asking Disney for years to give Rapunzel her moment—especially since she’s one of the only modern princesses without a major signature attraction in the U.S. parks. The new Tangled ride not only fills that gap, but it’s set to deliver one of the most atmospheric and charming experiences Disney has built in a long time.

With the ride opening in 2026, it won’t be long before guests can spin beneath lanterns, hear Rapunzel’s familiar voice, and feel like they’ve stepped straight into her story. And with so many other expansions on the way, 2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World.