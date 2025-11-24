New Disney Adventure World Will Open to the Public on March 29, 2026

The rumors are true! On November 24, Disneyland Paris Resort announced the grand opening of the reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park, now known as Disney Adventure World. The updated second European Disney park will premiere alongside the brand-new World of Frozen land on March 29, 2026.

Disney Adventure World

Much like the transformation of Disney-MGM Studios into Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World will turn Disneyland Paris Resort’s second theme park from a destination about movie-making into an immersive step into guests’ favorite franchises.

Opening March 29 2026 of World of Frozen & Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris #disneylandparis

Opening March 29 2026 of World of Frozen & Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/fCqaxNGfI5 — PixieDust DLP✨ (@PixiedustDLP) November 24, 2025

When Disney Adventure World opens on March 29, the park will nearly double in size with the addition of the World of Frozen, an attraction inspired by Tangled (2010), 15 new dining locations, and a massive lake that will showcase an all-new nighttime spectacular, Disney Cascade of Lights. It will also include the recently reimagined Worlds of Pixar, World Premiere, and Marvel Avengers Campus areas.

NEW: Disney Cascade of Lights is coming to Adventure Bay at Disney Adventure World in March. This 360 degree show features hundreds of drones, choreographed fountains, water screens, pyrotechnics, and the recently announced, world’s first aquatic drone system.

NEW: Disney Cascade of Lights is coming to Adventure Bay at Disney Adventure World in March. This 360 degree show features hundreds of drones, choreographed fountains, water screens, pyrotechnics, and the recently announced, world’s first aquatic drone system. pic.twitter.com/UrFvh4Y95P — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 24, 2025

The Tangled ride, Raiponce Tangled Spin, will include a rendition of “I See The Light” and exclusive audio announcements recorded by the original voice of Rapunzel, Mandy Moore.

NEW: Disney Adventure World, opening March 29, 2026, is getting a new Rapunzel attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin. You’ll whirl in a gondola under glowing lanterns to “I See the Light” with brand-new audio announcements recorded by Mandy Moore.

NEW: Disney Adventure World, opening March 29, 2026, is getting a new Rapunzel attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin. You’ll whirl in a gondola under glowing lanterns to “I See the Light” with brand-new audio announcements recorded by Mandy Moore. pic.twitter.com/EOkvBnA1nU — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 24, 2025

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will debut Victorian-inspired outfits when Disney Adventure World opens, joining “the West Pavilion lakeside fun.”

NEW: When Disney Adventure World opens on March 29, 2026, Mickey and Minnie will debut new Victorian looks, with more characters joining the West Pavilion lakeside fun after the 2026 opening.

NEW: When Disney Adventure World opens on March 29, 2026, Mickey and Minnie will debut new Victorian looks, with more characters joining the West Pavilion lakeside fun after the 2026 opening. pic.twitter.com/vslhCTiLm4 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 24, 2025

World of Frozen

Step into the shadow of the towering North Mountain and Elsa’s Ice Palace as you explore the village of Arendelle in the all-new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris Resort. The land will feature several attractions, including Frozen Ever After (an improved version of the existing EPCOT boat ride), Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, and a meet-and-greet with Anna and Elsa.

On Monday, Walt Disney Imagineering also shared a first look at a groundbreaking Olaf audio-animatronic that will interact with guests in the World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris Resort, and make special appearances in the land of the same name at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

❄️ Official Video: World Of Frozen opens March 29, 2026 at Disney Adventure World

❄️ Official Video: World Of Frozen opens March 29, 2026 at Disney Adventure World pic.twitter.com/W25NvJrRt0 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 24, 2025

The Future of Disney Adventure World

The fun doesn’t end when Disney Adventure World premieres on March 29, 2026. Disneyland Paris Resort is developing a new land inspired by The Lion King (1994) for the park, featuring a towering log flume ride.

The European Disney park has also confirmed that a “flying carousel” inspired by Up (2009) will eventually open in the Adventure Way area. However, Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t confirmed when the Up and The Lion King attractions will debut.

Have you planned your visit to the World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!