Black Smoke on the Tracks, Monorail Fire Shuts Down Walt Disney World Transit

Walt Disney World visitors woke up to an unexpected disruption on the morning of November 23, as the resort’s iconic monorail system was reported closed following an incident involving Monorail Silver.

The monorail system, a hallmark of Disney’s innovation and transportation network, connects key locations including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and select resorts like the Grand Floridian and Polynesian Village. For many guests, it’s not just a convenient way to get around the resort—it’s an integral part of the Walt Disney World experience.

Disney fans and regular visitors know the monorail as a symbol of the magic that Walt Disney envisioned: a futuristic, sleek mode of transportation that allows guests to move between parks and resorts with ease.

It’s a marvel of engineering and a daily fixture for thousands of resort guests, Cast Members, and visitors from around the world. A disruption to the monorail is therefore not only a logistical inconvenience but also a jarring moment in what is usually a perfectly choreographed Disney day.

This morning, however, Disney guests and observers were met with an unusual scene. Reports began circulating that Monorail Silver had experienced some form of malfunction, potentially leading to a small fire. While Walt Disney World has yet to issue an official statement, eyewitness reports and social media posts have provided insight into the incident and its immediate impact.

Details of the Incident: Monorail Silver Fire Near the Grand Floridian

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. While details are still emerging, social media users and Disney-focused bloggers indicate that Monorail Silver may have suffered an electrical malfunction, resulting in a visible fire and smoke.

One of the first reports came from Chris, who posts on X as @CHRIS_MAGIC_DCL. He shared his experience of seeing the fire firsthand during his morning run:

“I didn’t have seeing a monorail have a electrical fire on my bingo card while on my morning run this morning! There was quite a bit of smoke that smelled like burning electrical insulation coming out between the cars! By the time I went and got my phone they got it out. It was the express and looked empty! They have the walking path to the magic kingdom closed.” I didn’t have seeing a monorail have a electrical fire on my bingo card while on my morning run this morning! There was quite a bit of smoke that smelled like burning electrical insulation coming out between the cars! By the time I went and got my phone they got it out. It was… pic.twitter.com/0YDY6kPQ7O — CHRIS in the Concierge Lounge (@CHRIS_MAGIC_DCL) November 23, 2025

Chris also shared photos of the scene, showing black smoke rising between two monorail cabins, which appeared to come from a joint connecting the cars. His report suggests that the fire was addressed quickly, though the sight of smoke and the smell of burning insulation understandably alarmed early-morning guests and runners near the resort.

Additional posts on social media further confirmed the unusual occurrence. Marlene Borrego, posting as @MarleneBorrego3_ on X, shared:

“Monorail in front of the Grand Flo this morning around 9:30am with a small fire.” Monorail in front of the Grand Flo this morning around 9:30am with a small fire pic.twitter.com/AOSqoXSqUq — Marlene Borrego (@MarleneBorrego3) November 23, 2025

Her photo corroborates Chris’s observations, highlighting the black smoke coming from the monorail’s electrical systems. While neither post indicates any injuries, the exact number of guests onboard Monorail Silver at the time remains unclear.

Impact on Guests and the Resort

As a result of the incident, Walt Disney World has closed its entire monorail system temporarily. This closure affects multiple routes, including the Express line between Magic Kingdom and the Transportation and Ticket Center, as well as resort loops connecting the Grand Floridian, Polynesian Village, and Contemporary Resort.

Guests who rely on the monorail for park access have been redirected to other transportation options, including buses, boats, and pedestrian walkways. The closure has also impacted the Magic Kingdom walking path, which Chris noted was closed during the incident.

Disney has not provided official details on the cause of the fire or the timeframe for reopening the monorail system. The resort is known for swift responses to operational incidents, and Cast Members were reportedly on-site to secure the area and ensure guest safety.

What We Know About the Fire

Based on reports so far:

The fire was reportedly electrical in nature, producing black smoke and a burning-insulation smell.

The smoke appeared near a joint between two monorail cabins.

The Monorail Silver Express train was reported to be empty or mostly empty at the time of the incident.

No official confirmation has been released regarding injuries or guests onboard.

Social media posts and photos provide the primary sources of information at this time.

BlogMickey.com has reached out to Walt Disney World for comment but has not received a response. Guests and Disney fans are monitoring official channels for updates, as the monorail system is a crucial component of the resort’s transportation infrastructure.

Safety Protocols and Disney’s Response

While this incident is unusual, Walt Disney World is well-known for its strict safety protocols and rapid emergency responses. Monorail systems are equipped with multiple safety features, and Cast Members receive specialized training to handle emergencies of this nature.

Even though the fire caused smoke and minor alarm, the fact that there are no immediate reports of injuries suggests that the response was swift and effective. Disney has historically prioritized guest safety during all operational incidents, from ride malfunctions to transportation disruptions.

For guests visiting Walt Disney World in the coming days, it’s important to monitor official Disney channels for updates regarding monorail operations. Until the monorail system reopens, guests may need to adjust their travel plans between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and resort hotels. Alternative transportation options include resort buses, boats, and walking paths where available.

While incidents like this are rare, they serve as a reminder of the complexity and scale of Disney’s operations. The monorail is more than just a ride; it’s a vital part of the park’s transportation ecosystem, ensuring thousands of visitors reach their destinations safely and efficiently each day.

The temporary closure of Walt Disney World’s monorail system following the reported fire on Monorail Silver has captured the attention of guests and Disney fans alike. With social media providing eyewitness accounts and images, the incident has sparked discussion across fan communities, though many details remain unconfirmed.

Walt Disney World continues to prioritize guest safety, and the resort’s operational teams are expected to restore full monorail service once the situation has been fully assessed. Guests planning to visit the parks are encouraged to allow extra travel time and consider alternate transportation methods while updates are pending.