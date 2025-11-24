Imagineers Reveal Newest Animatronic Technology, Including a Real-Life Olaf Will Be Walking Around Disney Parks

Disney Imagineering has just released its latest episode of We Call It Imagineering on YouTube, featuring exciting updates about the newest technology coming to Disney Parks. In the 30-minute episode, Imagineers teased some possible new animatronics coming to Disney World new lands, but the most significant announcement is bringing Olaf to life.

Disney Imagineers teased advancements in free-roaming characters with the introduction of a new Olaf from Frozen animatronic roaming around the latest World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris. Disney already has BDX droids that roam around Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and Disney World, but the new Olaf is the next generation of animatronics that will interact with guests.

In the video, Olaf waddles toward the camera in almost the exact way that he does in the films. This version of Olaf is smaller than it would be if a human were wearing a costume and appears to have the ability to interact with guests in real-time.

Credit: Disney

This could be a game-changer for Disney and kids who love the Frozen franchise, allowing them to interact with their favorite character in a way they couldn’t before.

Disney also teased other “next generation Animatronics” that have real-time front projection faces and streamlined mechanics. However, the most exciting part was the teaser of the potential characters that would benefit from this new technology.

Credit: Disney

Disney Imagineers stated that this new technology would enable them to create animatronics for characters that had previously proven challenging, such as Hades, Mike Wazowski, and Lightning McQueen. If you’re paying attention, you’ll notice that it would be a character for Monstropolis at Hollywood Studios, Piston Peak at Magic Kingdom, and Villains Land at Magic Kingdom.

In the last version of We Call It Imagineering released earlier this month, Disney’s Imagineers also teased some aspects of the new lands coming to Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom. While that episode teased some of the minor elements of rides and attractions, this is the first time Imagineering teased some of the characters who could be coming to those rides.

Credit: Disney

These videos serve as effective teasers to keep fans entertained and speculating while they wait for more information on the new lands and technology coming to Disney Parks.

Which new Disney World land are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.