Snow Glows White on the Mountain Tonight: Disney Park Sees a Storm That Covers World of Frozen in Real Snow

Guests expect certain types of weather when they head to a Disney Resort. In Anaheim and Florida, you can always expect plenty of sunshine, but other weather issues can happen when you’re there.

Credit: Jamie S., Inside The Magic

During Florida’s hurricane season, there’s always the possibility of a storm hitting the Walt Disney World Resort, and at Disneyland, there’s the possibility of an earthquake. But it’s rare that either park ever sees snow.

It is virtually unheard of for Disneyland to get snow. The park received a slight dusting in March 2023, but that was the only time in the park’s history that anything close to snowfall occurred in that part of Southern California.

Credit: Inside the Magic

For Disney World, it’s been even longer since it last snowed. The only time in Disney World history that the park received snow was January 1977, but much like at Disneyland, it was minimal and gone shortly after it hit the ground.

However, there is a Disney Park that just got its first snowfall of the season. Disneyland Paris experienced its first snowfall since this time last year, but this year was even more special, as it marked the first time snow had fallen on the World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

❄️ When theming crosses into reality: Arendelle in a light blanket of actual snow pic.twitter.com/0lOHq4EWmr — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 23, 2025

For the first time in its history, guests were able to see Arendelle covered in snow from a distance. Although the World of Frozen isn’t open yet, it could still be seen from other parts of the park, covered in a light layer of snow.

The new land will include a recreation of the Kingdom of Arendelle from the Frozen film series. The land will have a new boat ride, similar to Frozen Ever After in EPCOT, Elsa’s Ice Castle, and the Village of Arendelle.

The opening of the World of Frozen is part of Disneyland Paris’s major expansion, which will see the former Walt Disney Studios Park nearly double in size. Disneyland Paris is transforming the former Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World, which is where the new Frozen land will be located.

In August, Disney released concept art for the new Lion King-themed land that will be part of the latest Disney Adventure World. Disney Adventure World will also include a new attraction based on Pixar’s Up.

❄️ The North Mountain’s first.. snow pic.twitter.com/stwCgOijec — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 23, 2025

Disney announced the World of Frozen is expected to open in Spring 2026, but the official date is expected to be announced next week.

While it wasn’t enough to build a snowman, it was a magical Disney experience to see Frozen with real snow.

Are you excited for the World of Frozen? Let us know in the comments.