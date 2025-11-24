Latest Disney Ticket Discount Only Available With Pricey, Exclusive Membership

Exciting news! Disney Parks fans across the United States can now purchase discounted tickets to Disneyland Resort at their local Costco store. This all-new package also includes Lightning Lane Multi Pass, enabling guests to skip several attraction lines without spending additional money upon arrival to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth, but it’s also famously one of the most expensive…Between travel expenses, Disney Resort hotel reservations, Lightning Lane passes, merchandise, meals, and theme park tickets, visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park is often one of the priciest vacation options for families in the United States.

Fortunately, a new discount has made a Southern California Disney Park vacation more achievable.

Last week, Costco released its newest discount on Disneyland Resort tickets. Theme park journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a photo of the package on X (formerly known as Twitter). The deal, priced at $389.99, includes a two-day Park Hopper ticket and Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

NEW: Costco has revealed its latest Disneyland ticket deal. The $389.99 2-day Park Hopper includes Lightning Lane Multi Pass and is valid starting Jan. 8, 2026. Ticket expires 13 days after first use or on June 12, 2026. Park reservations required.

NEW: Costco has revealed its latest Disneyland ticket deal. The $389.99 2-day Park Hopper includes Lightning Lane Multi Pass and is valid starting Jan. 8, 2026. Ticket expires 13 days after first use or on June 12, 2026. Park reservations required. pic.twitter.com/kT4654GZr6 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 21, 2025

The Costco Disneyland Resort tickets can be used from January 8, 2026, through June 12. The second Park Hopper expires 13 days after the first is used, or on June 12. Disney Park Pass reservations are required with this ticket package, but guests can Park Hop from their reserved theme park beginning at 11:00 a.m.

When purchased through the Disneyland Resort website, a two-day Park Hopper ticket for January 6 and 7, 2026, is $415 (and does not include the Lightning Lane Multi Pass). So while this Costco package is definitely a significant discount, it isn’t as good a deal as the big-box store’s previous offering, which included a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket, Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and a $30 dining card for $449.99.

FWIW, the previous Costco deal was a much better value. For $449.99, you got a 3-day Park Hopper, Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, and a $30 Disney Dining card.

FWIW, the previous Costco deal was a much better value. For $449.99, you got a 3-day Park Hopper, Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, and a $30 Disney Dining card. pic.twitter.com/6fydXYOdVK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 21, 2025

In the coming years, the price of Disneyland Resort tickets could fluctuate even more than they do now. The Walt Disney Company has announced that it plans to bring dynamic ticket pricing, which it’s already testing at Disneyland Paris Resort, to the United States Disney parks.

That means that the price of your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ticket could change depending on the weather forecast, changes in crowd patterns, and more. However, Disney hasn’t announced when this change will take effect.

What’s your go-to for discounted Disneyland Resort tickets? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!