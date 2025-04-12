Disney Sparks Mass Disappointment After Finally Unveiling Its First-Ever ‘Up’ Ride

Disney has unveiled its first Up (2009) attraction.

Disney’s theme parks may differ in layout, culture, and local flair, but one thing unites them all: a deep reliance on beloved intellectual property. While a handful of original attractions still exist, recent years have seen Disney double down on IP-driven experiences across all its resorts.

That’s certainly the case at Walt Disney Studios Park, where Disney has invested in a string of IP-related attractions in the past few years. Long lambasted as Disney’s worst theme park, the park is in the middle of a mass transformation that has seen it introduce Avengers Campus and construct its very own World of Frozen, slated to open in 2026.

New ‘Up’ Ride Revealed

In addition to World of Frozen, Walt Disney Studios Park is in the process of adding its first Tangled (2010) ride, Raiponce Tangled Spin, in a new land that will be known as Adventure Way.

Today, Disney announced another ride heading to the area: a swing attraction inspired by Up.

The beloved Pixar film – which follows a widowed, retired balloon salesman named Carl who ties thousands of balloons to his house to fulfill a lifelong dream of adventure in South America – may be one of the studio’s most popular standalone films, taking home $735.1 million at the box office, but this marks its first attraction in any Disney park.

Disney described the attraction as follows on Instagram:

🎈 A NEW ATTRACTION COMING! Guests will be able to soar aboard a flying carousel inspired by the Disney Pixar film « Up », offering breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Construction will begin at the end of 2025.

It went on to add on its website that “this all-new experience will enrich the family-friendly offerings and further elevate the dynamic of this area, which combines lush landscape with European-style Art Nouveau architecture, giving guests of all ages the opportunity to take part in a wide variety of adventures.”

Reactions to Disney’s New ‘Up’ Ride

While we personally had a much more grandiose attraction in mind for whenever Up made its way to Disney parks, we’re not overly disappointed by the news. If there’s one thing Disney’s failed to introduce to its parks in recent years, it’s high-capacity, family-friendly, non-E-Ticket attractions.

It may not be the most immersive or exciting ride in the world, but Walt Disney Studios Park simply needs more rides, period. We’ll take what we can get.

However, not everyone is as content with the concept. As one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, “If they keep adding cheap carnival rides there is no need to change the name of the park. It will still be the worst Disney park in the world.”

Another wrote: “Instead of having a nicely themed, turning-of-the-century style chairs ride, they had to force the ‘Up’ decoration with some cheap stickers. This decision cheapens the attraction, the land, and even the movie ‘Up’.”

As one noted, “They really don’t want to spend any money on Paris do they?”

Other New Additions Heading to Disney Adventure World

There’s plenty more on the way to Walt Disney Studios Park than World of Frozen, Raiponce Tangled Spin, and the as-yet-unnamed Up ride.

The park—which will be renamed Disney Adventure World—is set to debut its World Premiere in May. The brand-new land will replace Studio 1 and adopt a new storyline that immerses guests in an authentic Hollywood boulevard.