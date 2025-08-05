5 Disney World Rides Will Soon Ban Cellphones in New Crackdown

Disneyland just made a bold move that’s sending ripples across the theme park world. At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Cast Members are now enforcing what fans have dubbed a “hands-free policy.”

Guests must stow every single item—phones, cameras, hats—before the ride even starts. According to first-hand reports, the attraction won’t dispatch until everyone complies, and Cast Members are holding trains until belongings are put away.

The reason? Safety and show quality. Runaway Railway’s trackless system is sensitive to dropped objects, which can trigger an emergency stop. Beyond that, there’s the distraction of glowing screens and flashlights ruining carefully crafted show scenes. Many fans are celebrating the change, pointing out that it helps preserve the magic. Others, of course, are frustrated they can’t film for TikTok or YouTube.

But whether guests like it or not, this rule is setting a precedent. And if Disneyland is doing it, you can bet Disney World isn’t far behind. In fact, TRON Lightcycle / Run already enforces a similar policy with mandatory lockers for personal items. Here are five more rides we believe will be next in line at Walt Disney World.

1. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This indoor coaster is one of EPCOT’s crown jewels, but it’s also one of the easiest to ruin with a phone screen. The ride depends heavily on darkness and synchronized projections to create the illusion of space travel. One stray light can wreck the immersion not just for the guest filming, but for everyone else in the vehicle. Plus, given the spinning ride vehicles and their speed, a dropped phone here is practically guaranteed to cause issues.

2. Space Mountain

If you’ve ever been on Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, you know how dark it gets. That’s the entire appeal. But one person filming with their phone instantly kills the vibe. The sudden glare makes the whole ride less thrilling and can even mess with riders’ night vision. Safety is also a big concern—phones flying out mid-ride have been a problem for years. A hands-free rule here would make perfect sense.

3. Haunted Mansion

While not a coaster, Haunted Mansion has long been plagued by the glow of cellphones. Guests love to film the iconic ballroom scene or the hitchhiking ghosts, but in doing so, they pull others out of the illusion. Imagineers designed Haunted Mansion to be dark, eerie, and seamless—something that doesn’t translate well when interrupted by iPhone screens lighting up every Doom Buggy.

4. Pirates of the Caribbean

Another classic that suffers from the modern obsession with filming. Pirates of the Caribbean relies on atmospheric lighting and timed effects to tell its story. The moment a guest whips out their phone, the illusion of being in a Caribbean port under siege fades. Like Haunted Mansion, it’s not about thrill safety but about show preservation. Disney has every reason to clamp down on phones here next.

5. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Disneyland has already shown us what’s possible, and it’s hard to imagine Disney World won’t follow. The trackless system in Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios is nearly identical to California’s version, meaning it’s just as vulnerable to dropped objects. Given the breakdowns and e-stops fans frequently report, a hands-free rule is practically inevitable here, too.

Why This Matters

Disney hasn’t implemented these rules yet, but don’t be surprised when they drop because eventually, guests will give them no choice.

Honestly, there’s no real reason for guests to have their phones out on rides. Disney invests millions into creating fully immersive experiences—ones that are meant to be felt in the moment, not watched through a screen. Safety is also a growing concern, as more people fumble with devices while boarding or during motion-heavy rides.

With Disneyland setting the tone, and TRON already enforcing strict no-phone rules, Disney World seems destined to expand this policy. And if it means smoother operations, fewer breakdowns, and a better experience for everyone, it’s a change that’s hard to argue against.