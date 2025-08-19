Disney’s Original Theme Park Suspends Filming for All Guests

A new policy has quietly gone into effect at Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway—and it’s already sparking a heated debate among fans. According to multiple first-hand reports on Reddit, Cast Members at the attraction are now requiring all guests to stow their belongings completely before the ride vehicle departs. Phones, cameras, hats, and other items must be put away, and the ride will not begin until everyone complies.

The update has been dubbed a “hands-free policy” by fans, and while some are frustrated by the change, many others are applauding it as a long-overdue improvement to protect both guest safety and the integrity of the ride experience.

What Guests Are Reporting

One Reddit user broke the news in a post titled “New hands free policy at Runaway Railway,” explaining:

“Was just at Railway; the Cast Members spieling to everyone that all belonging must be put away. Like they won’t even start the ride u til everything is put away.”

This aligns with multiple replies describing the enforcement as strict. Cast Members are reportedly holding trains in the station until every guest has secured their belongings.

Another commenter enthusiastically cheered the decision, writing:

“Yaaa! No more camera lights on during dark rides.”

That complaint—bright phone screens and lights disrupting otherwise immersive show scenes—is one of the most common frustrations for theme park fans. Even without a flash, the glow of a phone can break the “magic” of an attraction.

But others weren’t so optimistic that the rule would hold once the ride began:

“At least for the first 5 seconds, till it’s grabbed out of their bag. Gotta get that video for the followers, like and subscribe.”

Another guest echoed this, saying that while Cast Members were doing their best, guests weren’t fully cooperating:

“Yes I noticed that. Props to the CMs for enforcing it but the moment the vehicle past the load station everyone had their phones out again.”

Why This Policy Exists

Beyond the distraction of phone screens, the bigger issue appears to be guest safety and operational efficiency. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses a trackless ride system, where vehicles move freely around show scenes using wireless navigation technology. This system is highly sensitive, and dropped objects can easily trigger safety sensors and cause emergency stops—known as “E-Stops.”

As one Redditor explained:

“It’s because the second something is on the ground they have to stop the ride and they’re probably tired of it. Then they have to get everyone off the ride, give them a free multi experience lightning lane, clear the obstruction, and then get it back up. If people just put their phone away/take hats and ears off from the get go it would eliminate a lot of the e-stops.”

Another added that these sensors are a likely culprit for the frequent breakdowns:

“I would imagine there are different sensors on the ride that would trigger an E-Stop if they sensed anything, similar to the OG dark rides. That’ll put the ride out of commission until an all clear (evac guests, make sure any objects or belongings are removed from said trigger areas, etc) is given. That’s just a guess though, and if so, HELL YEAH. That ride goes down much more quickly than it should!”

Fans have also noticed an unusually high number of lost items inside the attraction:

“I have been on multiple times and seen hats/ears on the ground. People think it won’t happen to them for some reason and leave them on. Could easily cause the ride to go down.”

Previous Incidents Likely Played a Role

Some believe a recent high-profile incident may have directly influenced the new policy. Earlier this year, a guest reportedly jumped out of their ride vehicle mid-ride to retrieve a dropped phone in the “dance room” scene.

One Redditor pointedly connected the dots:

“Probably that girl that jumped out of the car to get her cell phone not that long ago in the dance room.”

Given the potential dangers of leaving a moving vehicle and the disruption such incidents cause, Disney appears to be taking a stricter stance to prevent repeats.

Fans Call for Expansion of the Rule

Interestingly, many fans think this new “hands-free” requirement shouldn’t stop with Runaway Railway.

“Finally! This should be the rule for ALL rides; including preshows.”

Others shared examples of similar enforcement already happening in Florida. One commenter recalled a recent experience on Walt Disney World’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith:

“I experienced a similar thing at WDW two weeks ago. Guests had phones in hand on Rock N Roller Coaster. The CMs made an announcement and stopped the ride. Guests did not comply. Then the soundtrack stopped. Then CMs had to walk to the launch area and give a final warning.”

For fans, this was an encouraging sign that Disney is willing to stop attractions when necessary to enforce the rules.

Guests Who Push Back

Despite the policy, some guests are reportedly still resisting Cast Member instructions. One person described seeing a woman repeatedly ignore the hands-free rule even after delaying the dispatch of her vehicle:

“Yeah, saw it on Saturday when we were on M&MRR. Woman in car in front of us was repeatedly told to put her phone in her pocket, held up the ride, cm opened her gate walked over to her and stood there until she complied. As soon as the train took off she took it out and filmed for the entire ride.”

This reflects a broader tension between park rules and guests determined to film for social media. While Disney has long allowed photography and video on many rides, the rise of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has amplified conflicts between creators and everyday guests who just want to enjoy the show without distractions.

A Step Toward Protecting the Magic

Whether the new policy becomes a permanent Disneyland-wide rule remains to be seen. But for now, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is setting a precedent. Supporters argue that the change benefits everyone: reducing downtime, preventing accidents, and preserving the carefully crafted storybook world of the attraction.

Or, as one fan simply put it:

“GOOD! No more loose articles dropping on the floor and causing the ride to break down every 10 minutes.”

Disney may not have formally announced the change, but if guest reports are accurate, the hands-free requirement could mark a shift in how the company balances guest freedom with safety and show quality. And if fan reactions are any indication, most guests won’t mind putting their phones away—at least for the duration of the cartoon chaos with Mickey and Minnie.