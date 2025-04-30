Disney Parks Stop Short of Filming Ban, Steps Closer With Latest Move

Disney is taking a bold step forward as it tries to stop guests from filming at its theme parks. The move comes amid increasing complaints from Disney Parks fans about cell phones and large cameras ruining the experience on attractions.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have banned some filming on select attractions for safety reasons, like Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin at Disneyland Park. Similarly, both United States Disney parks prohibit using selfie sticks and other external camera equipment–whether those rules are enforced is a different conversation entirely.

Last year, Walt Disney World Resort surprised fans by releasing a full P.O.V. video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure alongside the attraction’s grand opening at Magic Kingdom Park. Many fans praised the Disney park’s decision, hoping it would prevent influencers from disrupting other guests’ experiences by trying to be the first to post a ride-through video.

The Disney parks are now continuing this trend by releasing two new P.O.V.s from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort. According to ComicBook.com, the professional videos will arrive on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2025.

One of the videos is a nighttime walk-through of the Star Wars land, taken after Disneyland Park closed to guests. The official Disney+ description reads:

”Celebrate 70 years of imagination and unforgettable storytelling at Disneyland Park by journeying through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This immersive P.O.V. experience invites you to explore Batuu after hours, where droids work diligently, heroes emerge, and the First Order looms around almost every corner.”

The other video is a full ride-through P.O.V. of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Notably, this trackless attraction often closes after guests drop personal items, like cell phones and cameras, into the ride path.

“Celebrate 70 years of Disneyland imagination with a cinematic ride-along through Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” Disney+ writes. “This P.O.V. journey shows how seven decades of innovation can bring science fiction to life! Your mission begins on Batuu and quickly escalates into a daring escape from the clutches of the First Order. Do you have what it takes to rise with the Resistance?”

Of course, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort haven’t publicly confirmed a connection between the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge P.O.V. releases and a desire to curb filming at the theme parks. But many Disney Parks fans hope that the official ride-through videos will lessen the need for influencers to film and post their own P.O.V.s.

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort ban filming on rides? Inside the Magic would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!