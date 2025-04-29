Everything You Need To Know About Space Mountain in Disney World

Take a trip through the cosmos as we explore Disney World’s first next-gen roller coaster.

The Walt Disney Company, along with its Imagineering department, has created some of the most iconic and infamous rides, attractions, and experiences in the world.

From spooky dark rides like Haunted Mansion to swashbuckling adventures with Pirates of the Caribbean, theming, immersion, and fun are all key to making a fantastic and memorable Disney attraction.

The same can be said about Disney’s crop of modern rides, with recent additions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind proving that Disney can hold its own when it comes to crafting fun and thrilling roller coasters.

However, Disney’s journey through roller coaster design technology began decades ago, with the company owing a lot to what is perhaps its most iconic coaster to date: Space Mountain.

The History of Space Mountain

Space Mountain is a fun and thrilling journey through the stars located in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, a land dedicated to the future and advancement of technology.

Walt Disney conceived the idea of a space-themed roller coaster ride for his original Disneyland theme park resort in Anaheim, California. After seeing just how successful Matterhorn Bobsleds became, Walt Disney and his team of designers and engineers knew they would need to raise the bar for their next roller coaster.

However, the technology needed to build Space Mountain the way Walt Disney envisioned would not become available for several years, ultimately pushing the coaster once envisioned for Disneyland to Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney originally approached designer John Hench in 1064 with a new idea for an attraction intended to act as the centerpiece of Disneyland’s revitalized Tomorrowland, which was planned for 1967.

Walt’s new Tomorrowland area, “Space Port,” would include a roller coaster ride in the dark, complete with visual effects, lighting, and other thematic elements. The ride was originally titled “Space Voyage” and was first conceptualized by the previously mentioned John Hench, along with Clem Hall, George McGinnis, and Herb Ryman.

WED Enterprises eventually partnered with Arrow, the same company that helped design Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds. Unfortunately, the technology at the time simply did not allow for what designers and engineers had envisioned for Space Voyage, which had finally been given an official name: Space Mountain.

While technology proved to be a sticking point for Space Mountain, it’s rumored that Walt Disney’s death in 1966 also caused issues for the ambitious roller coaster. It’s believed that after Walt’s death, WED Enterprises put the Space Mountain project aside indefinitely, only reviving the attraction after the success of Magic Kingdom in 1971.

Once technology and funding eventually caught up to the company’s plans, work finally began on Space Mountain. The roller coaster officially opened at the Magic Kingdom on January 15, 1975.

RCA helped to fund construction of the new ride, serving as Space Mountain’s sponsor until 1993. FedEx sponsored Space Mountain from 1994 to 2005.

Among other technological advancements, Space Mountain was one of the first roller coasters to be operated by a computer. The iconic space-themed attraction is also the oldest roller coaster in the state of Florida, a surprising fact considering just how many theme parks are located in the Sunshine State.

How Fast Is Space Mountain?

Space Mountain is far from what roller coaster aficionados would call “intense,” though the ride still offers plenty of quick turns, sudden drops, and airtime. Part of Space Mountain’s genius is that it’s accessible, acting as many younger guests’ first big roller coaster experience while still offering theme park veterans some thrills and chills of their own.

The coaster only reaches top speeds of around 27 miles per hour, but with 99% of the ride taking place in the dark, guests feel like they are traveling much faster.

Space Mountain features two identical but mirrored tracks, Alpha and Omega, with fans continuously debating which side is better. The Omega side is slightly longer, at 3,196 feet, with Alpha measuring 3,186 feet.

Space Mountain’s seating arrangement is rather unique, inviting up to six guests to sit inside a rocket in single-file fashion. Riders sit one behind the other inside the rocket, which is comprised of two separate cars of three riders each.

Future Frontiers

Space Mountain has undergone significant changes over the years, though the ride system and layout have remained mostly the same. Most of the changes to Space Mountain have been cosmetic, with the ride’s queue, entrance, and exit being revamped over the last several decades to reflect different sponsors and eras of time.

Today, guests can find a version of Space Mountain all around the world, including Orlando, Florida; Anaheim, California; Hong Kong, China; Paris, France; and, until recently, Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo Disney’s Space Mountain closed permanently in the summer of 2024 to make way for a brand-new, entirely redesigned version of the coaster. The announcement from the Tokyo Disney Resort came as quite a shock, but it was met with excitement from guests and fans alike.

Concept art for Tokyo’s new Space Mountain (shown above) reveals a bold new look for the world-famous roller coaster, ditching the now-iconic white dome exterior and replacing it with a new futuristic design.