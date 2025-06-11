YouTuber in ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Mask Trolls Fans at Muppet*Vision 3D Closure

Muppet*Vision 3D is gone for good. Over the weekend, fans mourned the closure of one of the theme park resort’s most beloved attractions, which was also one of Jim Henson’s final major projects before his passing in 1990. Disney World just won’t be the same again.

After entertaining guests for 34 years, Kermit and the gang made their final curtain call on June 7. In a fitting tribute, Jim Henson’s daughter Heather was the last guest at the show.

Along with the rest of Grand Avenue, Muppet*Vision 3D has been closed to make way for a brand-new Monsters, Inc.-themed land, which will feature characters like Sulley and Mike and a suspended-door roller coaster inspired by the third-act sequence in the 2001 film.

While that all sounds exciting, it did little to stop the tears Muppet fans and parkgoers alike shed over the weekend. News that the Muppets will return to Disney World next year in a re-theme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster on Sunset Boulevard certainly helped, though.

What didn’t help was getting trolled while at the resort by a Monsters, Inc. enthusiast!

Over the weekend, YouTuber Disney Dan decided to troll the crowds at the closing of Muppet*Vision 3D in Grand Avenue by wearing a Randall Boggs mask — yes, the purple, chameleon-like villain voiced by Steve Buscemi from 2001’s Monsters, Inc.

Done entirely in jest, of course, most guests saw the funny side of it — perhaps it helped lessen the blow of losing Muppet*Vision 3D. Some, however, boo’d Disney Dan, which he hilariously pointed out is the name of a Monsters, Inc. character in a tweet he later wrote:

Omg I am popping up in SO MANY random Muppetvision social media clips wearing this Randall head. The entire courtyard Boo’d me at least three times. But Boo is the name of the star of the new coaster getting built so little did they know it was actually a chant of support. pic.twitter.com/g0LT0CCswm — Disney Dan Becker (@DisneyDan) June 8, 2025

Disney World Changes Beyond Muppet*Vision 3D

The departure of Muppet*Vision 3D Closes and the planned re-theme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster are part of a much broader change taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The area formerly known as Muppets Courtyard (more recently named Grand Avenue) has been home to Stage 1 Company Store, PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, and, of course, the Muppet*Vision 3D theater. Now, it’s all set to make way for Monstropolis.

Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland is also undergoing a major transformation into a Cars-themed land named Piston Peak.

There’s no launch date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.

There’s also no opening date for Monsters, Inc. land, but guests can probably expect to see the real Randall Boggs slinking around that area. We wouldn’t advise booing him, though.

Are you excited for the Monsters, Inc. land, or would you rather see more Muppets attractions? Let us know in the comments down below!