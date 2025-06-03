Disney Reveals New Name for Frontierland Area in Magic Kingdom

Big changes are coming to Magic Kingdom — and this time, Disney isn’t just tweaking something here or there. They’re reimagining a whole section of the park.

Frontierland, which has long been home to classic attractions like Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and the Rivers of America, is getting a major transformation. The big news? Disney has officially announced the name for the new Cars-themed area of the park that will soon take over: Piston Peak.

Now if that name sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014), the spinoff to Cars that introduced us to Piston Peak National Park. And while it might seem like an odd crossover, it actually makes a lot of sense when you start digging into the details of the new land.

From the Old Frontier to the World of Wheels

Let’s start with what’s changing. As of July 7, 2025, Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and Rivers of America will officially close, as Inside the Magic reported. Their last day of operation is July 6. These attractions have been long-standing staples of the park — especially for fans who grew up sailing on the riverboat or running around the island. So yes, there’s definitely some heartbreak happening.

But Disney isn’t just bulldozing history. Instead, they’re blending nostalgia with innovation. The new area, now officially called Piston Peak, is inspired by national parks — just like Frontierland always was. According to Disney Imagineers, the Rocky Mountains specifically served as a big design influence. So even though Rivers of America is going away, there will still be plenty of natural elements like trees, waterfalls, and relaxing water features to give the land that scenic outdoor feel.

What to Expect from Piston Peak

This new take on Frontierland will bring in two brand-new attractions. One of them will be an off-road rally race (because what’s a Cars-themed land without speed?), and the other is described as a more family-friendly experience. But both rides will load from their own specially designed lodges — the Visitor’s Lodge and the Ranger Lodge. That architectural decision gives a nod to the national park theme and is expected to be filled with clever details that reflect the Cars universe.

For example, the buildings will be “car-ified,” with low-set windows so cars could theoretically see out, doorways sized for vehicles, and fun repurposed materials like wagon wheels and old signage. It’s a world where Lightning McQueen and Mater would feel right at home, even out in the wilderness.

And while some fans might be worried that this is just a copy-paste job of Radiator Springs from California Adventure, Disney has been clear: this is something new. There won’t be a Radiator Springs Racers clone here. Instead, Piston Peak is being built as an original expansion with its own identity and storyline.

Why Some Fans Are All In…

For many Disney-goers, this announcement is exciting. It’s fresh, it’s visually immersive, and it leans into a franchise that families already love. Cars is still a huge draw with younger guests, and this new land gives Magic Kingdom something it’s been missing — a full-blown Pixar space. Adding something that feels immersive and new, especially with rides that promise thrills and family fun, is a win.

And let’s not overlook the appeal of the setting. Piston Peak, with its nods to American national parks, feels right at home in Frontierland. It continues that spirit of outdoor adventure but through a new lens, and there will still be Frontierland — at least as far as we know right now — where experiences like Country Bear Musical Jamboree, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are located. That thematic continuity is something Disney Imagineering does best, and it should help the transition feel more natural than some might expect.

Plus, the excitement around Cars Land in California is proof that a well-designed Pixar land can be a game-changer.There’s every reason to believe Piston Peak could become one of the most popular corners of Magic Kingdom.

…While Others Are Still Processing the Loss

Of course, not everyone is thrilled. There’s a wave of nostalgia tied to what’s leaving — and it’s not just emotional attachment. Attractions like Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America represent a slower-paced experience that gave guests a break from the hustle of thrill rides and big crowds. The Liberty Square Riverboat, in particular, was a scenic ride that offered stunning views of the park. Its closure means losing one of Magic Kingdom’s most tranquil experiences.

Then there’s the broader question about what Disney’s choices say about the direction of the parks. For some fans, the loss of older attractions in favor of IP-driven lands feels like a shift away from the original spirit of Magic Kingdom. There’s a fear that the parks are becoming more homogenized, more about synergy and less about charm.

Even the choice to use the name “Piston Peak,” tied to a Planes movie that not everyone remembers fondly, has caused a few raised eyebrows. It’s a reminder that not all expansions resonate equally with the fanbase, even if the execution turns out to be spectacular.

The Bigger Picture at Magic Kingdom

It’s important to note that this is part of a much bigger expansion for the park. Disney has also confirmed a Villains Land will be joining the mix in this area. So when all is said and done, this won’t just be one new land — it’ll be a full reimagining of the entire back corner of Magic Kingdom.

And if you zoom out even further, this is clearly Disney’s strategic move to respond to Universal’s Epic Universe. Piston Peak and the Villains Land show that Magic Kingdom isn’t just sitting back — it’s evolving. For good or for bad? That’s for you to decide.