Magic Kingdom Reveals Replacement of Original Frontierland Town

Walt Disney World Resort is moving full steam ahead with the year-long Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom. Earlier this week, the coaster appeared to reach a huge milestone, with crews seemingly celebrating the installation of the final piece of new steel track.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed in early January. Walt Disney World Resort didn’t share many details about the refurbishment, but Disney Park guests have spotted some of the work beyond the construction walls. In February, for example, Instagram user @fantasylandnewsblog spotted steel roller coaster tracks arriving at Magic Kingdom Park on a flatbed, confirming rumors that crews were replacing the tracks on the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness:

Now, just days after crews seemingly celebrated the end of the track replacement, WDWNT has shared another update on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment.

Workers have continued repainting throughout the ride, specifically on buildings in the fictional town of Tumbleweed, part of the exterior set of the Frontierland roller coaster. Scaffolding surrounds each building facade in the “town.” The Gold Dust Saloon building, formerly a teal color, is now a light blue. An unlabeled building next door is now bright yellow; it used to be dark brown. A stagecoach near Tumbleweed is covered in blue tape, suggesting it will be painted soon.

Refurbishment also continues in the queue, where one of the wooden buildings has been wrapped in a brown tarp. In another building, several props have green “protect” tags to remind crews to be careful when working in the area. A white windmill-like wheel has been installed near the same building.

Finally, the “mystery structure” behind the attraction (near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure) now has two completed walls. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t shared any details about the structure, and it’s unclear whether it will be backstage or accessible to guests.

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment comes ahead of several major overhauls in and around Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park. At D23 Expo 2024, Walt Disney World Resort announced plans to build a Disney Villains land “beyond Big Thunder Mountain” and replace Tom Sawyer Island and much of the Rivers of America with two Cars (2006) attractions.

Early construction has begun, but it’s unlikely that Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat (which relies on the Rivers of America to operate) will close until after Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Part of this major refurbishment is undoubtedly to address increased traffic to the attraction when major construction begins in Frontierland.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen with a little bit of “new magic” sometime in early 2026. Disney hasn’t announced an exact date.

Have you spotted any other construction around Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!