Disneyland Exits California, Makes Official Move to Texas

Disneyland Resort made an unexpected move this week, packing its bags and leaving Southern California for two cities in Texas. On Tuesday, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse brought a piece of the Disneyland70 celebrations to the Lone Star State, and we have all the details!

The Disneyland70 festivities kicked off at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on May 16, 2025, months before Disneyland Resort’s actual birthday on July 17. The party includes exclusive themed merchandise, food options, and new and returning entertainment offerings throughout the Southern California Disney parks.

Disneyland Park introduced the “Celebrate Happy Cavalcade,” starring ShellieMay, Duffy, and other Disney characters in Disneyland70-themed outfits. Two new dolls inspired by Coco (2017) debuted on “it’s a small world,” and the exterior of the attraction now lights up nightly with the “Tapestry of Happiness” projection show. The original Southern California Disney park also revived the Paint the Night electrical parade and the Wondrous Journeys fireworks.

Disney California Adventure Park debuted the interactive “World of Color Happiness” nighttime show and Disneyland70-themed updates to the Toy Story Midway Mania! attraction. The “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” returned to entertain guests during the day.

Disneyland Resort recently brought some of the 70th-anniversary magic to fans who haven’t yet made it to Anaheim, California. On Tuesday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse popped up in Dallas, Texas, and they brought a Disneyland70-themed hot air balloon with them!

Several Disney Parks fans and influencers shared footage from the event on social media, including TikTok user @lawsonsmagic:

Instagram influencers Amy Locurto and Monica Rubi also got in on the fun, showing Disney cast members giving away free Minnie Mouse ears for picture-perfect photos with the Disneyland Resort icons:

Just another Tuesday morning in Dallas!!! ☀️🐭🩵🌳 Mickey and Minnie showed up to celebrate @disneyland 70th anniversary with an air balloon!!! How sweet, what a way to start the day! They are going to Houston next primas!!! ✨

According to Rubi, Mickey and Minnie are taking the hot air balloon to Houston next.

According to Rubi, Mickey and Minnie are taking the hot air balloon to Houston next. An exact date has not been announced, and it’s unclear whether the characters will make any other stops throughout the United States.

Though most of the Disneyland70 offerings premiered earlier this month, Disneyland Resort is saving some of the fun for its actual anniversary. On July 17, a final song verse written by the late Sherman brothers will debut on “it’s a small world,” and the Main Street Opera House will introduce “Walt Disney – A Magical Life.” The all-new show will feature the first-ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic and several artifacts from the Walt Disney archives. After its initial run, the show will alternate with Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln.

Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebrations will continue through summer 2026.

