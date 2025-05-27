Two Guests Collapse After Being Trapped in Disney Skyliner Gondola

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently shared her family’s experience getting trapped on a Disney Skyliner gondola for almost an hour. Two of the three family members collapsed on the benches, waiting for Disney cast members to get the gondolas moving again and rescue them from the air-conditionless transportation system.

The Disney Skyliner opened at Walt Disney World Resort in 2019. It’s the newest transportation system at the Central Florida Disney parks, joining the Monorail, several forms of watercraft, a fleet of buses, and private Minnie Vans. Hundreds of colorful, Disney-themed gondolas travel on three separate lines with stops at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the EPCOT International Gateway.

The highway in the sky is a great way to avoid road traffic while traveling around the Disney parks and Disney Resort hotels. On the other hand, it can be a lot scarier to get stuck 60 feet in the air without air conditioning than to sit on a bus at a standstill!

On Saturday, TikTok user @ftjbyjessie and her family got stuck in a Disney Skyliner gondola for over 50 minutes. The Disney Park guest shared two videos taken during and after the ordeal, one of which shows two of the three family members lying down on the hard wooden benches:

The Disney Skyliner gondolas are ventilated, but not air-conditioned, so they get pretty hot in the Central Florida sun. Each gondola is equipped with an emergency kit, which includes drinking water, First Aid supplies, and other necessities for guests trapped on board.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained that they were stuck on the Disney Skyliner for about 50 minutes. She thanked Disney cast members for taking care of them as soon as they exited the gondola:

“Disney took care of us,” she said. “They had cold bottles of water at the bottom…They also had us get the emergency pack out while we were on there and announced, ‘Hey, there’s emergency water and anything you may need will be in there.’”

All in all, the guest said the experience was “not too bad.”

“I know that if we get on the Skyliner, you might get stuck, you might have to sit there,” she explained. “But just one more adventure that we learned something from.”

The Disney Skyliner occasionally shuts down due to inclement weather or mechanical issues. If this happens during your ride, remain calm and follow Disney cast members’ instructions. The gondola system is regularly inspected and undergoes frequent maintenance to ensure it’s completely safe for guests.

Is the Disney Skyliner better than the Monorail, watercraft, and bus transportation? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.